Although their defense was stout, the Whitesboro Bearcats shot themselves in the foot many times Friday, Sept. 4, when they hosted Aubrey in Week 2.
Whitesboro couldn’t get out of its own way as it turned the ball over seven times, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 26-3 loss.
The defeat drops Whitesboro to 0-2 on the season and head coach Cody Fagan said while there were many self-inflicted wounds Friday, their opponents haven’t been pushovers either.
“We knew what we were scheduling and we scheduled some really good teams,” Fagan said. “Bells is a third-round playoff team. Aubrey is a Class 4A second-round team and everyone knows Gunter was the state champ last year. We knew what we were getting into. We knew we weren’t going to play cupcakes. We tested ourselves and while we’re 0-2, it doesn’t change our goals for the season. We’ve been tested by some really good ones, but we found out stuff we can work on.”
Fagan said despite the losses, his team is improving.
“I do think the kids are getting better and sometimes it’s hard for kids to see that when they’re losing, but I think our kids understand that we’re close, but we’re not there yet,” Fagan said.
If you subtract the turnovers that were turned into touchdowns by the Aubrey defense, the Bearcats’ defense held the Chaparrals to just 12 points. That has Fagan optimistic about his team moving forward.
“Our defense played unbelievable and was really getting after it,” Fagan said. “They were flying around and doing exactly what they were coached to do. They’re a really good, solid unit out there. Coach [Brenton] Gabbert and his staff have done a great job getting those kids ready to go. Aubrey’s offense had a lot of weapons so I’m really proud of the way their playing with attitude and effort.”
The Bearcats will be hyper-focused on eliminating their turnovers this week and Fagan said it’s extremely hard to win with that many turnovers.
“I don’t think anybody has won a game and I know I’ve never won a game with seven turnovers,” Fagan said. “We had two interceptions and five fumbles. It’s going to be tough to beat anybody with seven turnovers. We’ve had that as a focus since day one and we’ve got to get better at protecting the football. We didn’t have many penalties, but we’ve got to clean those up in a hurry if we’re going to have a chance to be anybody.”
Whitesboro has already looked inward to evaluate its process of working on ball security and Fagan said the Bearcats will be doubling down their efforts as they prepare for their tilt Friday, Sept. 11 against state champion Gunter.
“We’ve been doing ball security drills since day one and we’re upping it even more this week,” Fagan said. “We have to understand that it’s the key to us finding a way to win right now. If we can protect the football and continue to play the style of defense we are right now, I think we have a chance to still do some great things.”
Fagan said all three phases of the game need to be cleaned up. There was improvement on special teams as the Bearcats were able to convert on their field goal attempt against Aubrey after struggling in week one against Bells.
Offense will be the main area of focus this week of practice as Whitesboro has only scored nine total points in two games.
“We just have to start executing at a high level,” Fagan said. “We put together one or two good plays in a row and then we’ll have one or two bad ones. We’ve got to start linking eight, nine and 10 plays in a row of good plays and once we can start doing that, we’ll have a good chance to get some wins. Obviously Gunter is a good team, but I’ve got confidence in our kids to buy into what we’re doing and get better each week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.