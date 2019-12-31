The Texas Associated Press Sports Editors recently named the Class 4A all-state high school football team and the Gainesville Leopards had two players named to the second team.
Senior defensive back Draike Sparks and junior defensive back CJ Feagins were both selected after shining for the Leopards’ defense all season long.
Sparks was a steady tackler, racking up 44 total tackles on the year, but it was his ball-hawking skills that really got fans out of their seats.
Sparks had five interceptions this season and he said every time he made the big play, time slowed down.
“I had five and one in a scrimmage, but I dropped a few. I dropped a few,” Sparks said. “Your heart stops. It drops and it’s just fun. You don’t know what to do, but you just run for your life.”
He was difficult to throw on besides his turnovers as Sparks delivered 12 pass breakups on the season and caused one fumble.
Gainesville head coach James Polk said Sparks’ versatility was integral to the success the Leopards had on defense.
“He started at cornerback, but when one of the safeties needed a break, he would move to safety until they came back,” Polk said. “He did really well at all the defensive back positions. Draike is a kid that came to us as a linebacker and then as we got into district, I thought it was best for him to move to defensive back. I thought with his athleticism and his nose for the ball, I thought that would give us a better chance to be successful.”
Sparks was also dynamic on offense and though the statistics for the all-state teams were based on the regular season, Sparks balled out in the Leopards’ playoff game against Pampa.
Sparks caught six passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
While Sparks enjoys both sides of the ball, he said it was nice to get some defensive recognition.
“It’s just an honor to be recognized,” Sparks said. “The defense doesn’t get all the glory all the time, but it was fun to play on this defense. In my sophomore and junior year, we didn’t have the best defense, but coming into this year, being really good on defense was really fun.”
Sparks is a two-sport athlete as well and is coming off a strong junior baseball season in which he was named the defensive MVP of District 11-4A.
The Leopards made the playoffs for the second consecutive season under Polk and had an impressive 8-3 season that Sparks hopes will spill over into baseball.
“It’s full throttle baseball now,” Sparks said. “I really wish we played longer, but it brings in hope. If in football we did it, why can’t we in baseball? It gives confidence to the teams.”
Feagins also was a vacuum at defensive back as he also had five interceptions on the season.
Polk said Feagins had the skills to do whatever he wanted on the football field.
“CJ is the fastest kid on the team and just like Draike, if he would have caught half of the interceptions he dropped, he would be an all-American blue chip player because he would have had about 12 interceptions,” Polk said. “He’s an athlete. He can get to the ball and he can get to the running back and he can bring people down in the open field.”
Along with his 608 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, Feagins had 37 total tackles and 17 pass breakups with two tackles for a loss and one recovered fumble.
Like Sparks, Feagins also shifted around positions on defense before settling in as a safety.
“He took safety in and he always wanted to play closer to the line, but he took command and made sure we were doing what we were supposed to do,” Polk said. “He had a big pick against Decatur and their good quarterback. He’s deserved everything he’s got and it’s no wonder he was a unanimous selection.”
