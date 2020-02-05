Simply put, the Lindsay Knights did not have their best game Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the road against Valley View.
Lindsay held a 19-14 lead at halftime and scored just three points in the third quarter.
Thankfully for the Knights, Valley View also squeaked out only three points which gave Lindsay the 22-17 advantage headed to the final quarter.
Valley View outscored the Knights 14-12 in the final frame, but they were able to hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 34-31 victory.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison was not happy at all with the team’s performance despite the Knights moving to 6-0 in district play.
“We played uninspired,” Cornelison said. “We had no life. They knew Valley View didn’t have either one of their post players and took them for granted. We’re lucky to walk out of here with a win. We fell into their game and became just passers on the perimeter. There was no inside penetration or hitting the high post. They dictated the game and it almost got them the win.”
Seth Foster led the Knights in scoring again with 11 points, including six of the Knights’ 12 in the fourth quarter.
Clinton Wallace added seven points while Tyler Yancey had six and Jack Popp had five.
Overall, the shot just 29% on field goals.
The Eagles leaned on their zone defense in the second half, inviting the Knights to shoot 3s. Lindsay made just two 3s on the night, going 2-for-18.
Valley View was also content to shoot 3s against the Knights’ length. The Eagles shot 7-for-35.
Valley View held the slight overall edge in rebounding at 34-33, but the Eagles had 14 offensive rebounds that kept the offense moving for them.
“They were hoping to either make some 3s and if they didn’t, they wanted long rebounds,” Cornelison said. “And they outrebounded us on the offensive end. That helped them. They got extra possessions out of it because we didn’t rebound very well.”
Lindsay bested the Eagles 71-28 in the first matchup, held an 11-5 lead after the first quarter and it looked as if it was on its way to another big victory over Valley View.
However, the Knights were outscored the rest of the game.
Holding the five-point lead at halftime, Cornelison implored his team to start playing its own game.
“Against Tioga, they wanted to speed us up and we played into their game and Valley View wanted to slow us down and we played into their game,” Cornelison said. “At some point, a good basketball team has to dictate the pace of the game and we didn’t do that.”
Lindsay had its best scoring quarter of the game in the fourth with 12 points and that was just enough to eke out the victory.
“We did enough to win, but it wasn’t how we wanted to play,” Cornelison said. “I’m at a loss for words. Down the stretch were some of our few positives for the day. We didn’t have a whole lot of them. They did what they needed to win and we got lucky. We weren’t aggressive enough.”
The Knights will travel to Sam Rayburn Friday, Feb. 7, as they continue the second half of their district schedule.
“We have to get to work and get better,” Cornelison said. “There’s not one thing I can say we’re great at. Our execution has to be better. Our rebounding has to be better. Our shooting has to be better. Our ball-handling has to be better. We’ve got to get back to work on all aspects of our game.”
