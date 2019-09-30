The Valley View Eagles knew they were in for a dogfight Friday, Sept. 27, against the Muenster Hornets and after coming away with a 12-7 victory, head coach Curtis King and the Eagles are riding high heading into their bye week.
“I saw something from our offense and they probably played the most physical they’ve played all year in this game,” King said. “They did the things we asked them to do. We had to control the line of scrimmage and we played physical every time we ran the ball. I wanted them to feel [what it was like] to run the ball physically. And I thought we played really, really hard.”
The Eagles pounded the rock all night long with senior running back Clint Epperson leading the team with 174 yards on 23 carries.
Luis Morales also had three crucial carries totaling 51 yards and King said using the duo of Epperson and Morales was the Eagles’ plan heading into the game.
“We really wanted to use Clint a bunch and then the fourth quarter get Luis the ball and he eventually broke some open,” King said.
Along with Epperson and Morales, King said Valley View punter Thomas Kilpatrick delivered one of the biggest plays of the game.
The Eagles had an offsides penalty and it was how they responded that impressed King.
“I thought the play that we jumped offsides could have been a momentum killer,” King said. “They picked it up the next play, got the first down and scored a few plays later. Then on Thomas’s punt that went 68 yards, I could see in the kids’ eyes that they knew they could win at that point.”
The Eagles were feeling confident headed into the game and King said he felt if the Eagles could stay close headed to the fourth quarter that they had a good shot to win.
Valley View improved to 3-2 on the season with the win and the Eagles will now transition to their bye week before they open district play against Collinsville at home next week.
King said he hopes this win can propel the Eagles to success as they begin district.
“We told the kids on Saturday that now they know what they’re capable of doing,” King said. “‘You’ve crossed that mountain. You’re playing the district champs and they’re the champs until someone knocks them off. So can you take the next step?’”
