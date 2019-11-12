Clinching the district championship with their 42-22 win over Tom Bean, the Valley View Eagles had much to be proud of Friday, Nov. 8, but the celebration was short-lived.
The Eagles checked off one of their main goals this season, but now they have their sights set on a higher prize.
“[The post-game celebration] was low key because the boys have more expectations and just winning district,” Valley View head coach Curtis King said. “So we knew that we had to go to work Saturday after the game. They want to go further than just district champs so I’m kind of proud of them for that. I want them to be happy and proud but at the same time, we haven’t accomplished what we want to accomplish.”
The Eagles’ defense pitched three straight shutouts before yielding 22 points to Tom Bean, which were the most points Valley View has given up this season.
King was proud of how the team played against Tom Bean for the most part, but he came away feeling as if the team had several areas to clean up.
“We had four touchdowns called back and a lot of penalties,” King said. “We had two fumbles. But they played extremely hard. We’ve made some mistakes, but they were still playing hard. Tom Bean is probably a run-first, throw-second team and this game they threw about 80% of the time. We stopped the run game completely. They had some success, but we didn’t break.”
The Eagles were dominant with their ground attack, rushing for 376 yards on 44 carries.
Senior running back Clint Epperson rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Senior Luis Morales rushed 11 times for 52 yards as well.
Freshman quarterback Logan Lewis had his most productive game of the season as he threw for 72 yards on 4-of-7 passing for two touchdowns while adding 12 carries for 88 yards.
King said Lewis has shown good progress this season.
“It was one of his biggest games of his career so far,” King said. “And he handled the pressure just fine. He doesn’t have fear. He just goes and plays, so I don’t have concerns about him.”
Securing the district title also meant the top playoff seed from their district and that meant a matchup with fourth-seeded Como-Pickton.
King said while he is glad the Eagles earned the top seed, they have a tough matchup against Como-Pickton.
“I would say it’s huge,” King said of the top seed. “However, Como-Pickton is a really good team. That’s a tough district. I would venture to say that they would compete to win our district. All those teams are pretty close over there.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
