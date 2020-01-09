After holding just a 28-24 lead at halftime, the Valley View Lady Eagles knew they had to ramp it up into high gear in the second half and they did so convincingly.
Valley View smothered Celina 17-0 in the third quarter to secure a 54-33 victory to close out their non-district schedule.
Head coach Frederica Studamire said she was proud of how her team answered the bell after halftime.
“We got into foul trouble in the first half, so I had to sit some of them and Celina was able to capitalize with them on the bench,” Studamire said. “After the first half, we told the girls to stop reaching and to move their feet. We were running fast breaks and the defense was good after that. We got some good steals and boxed out well and held them to just one shot.”
Jasmine Studamire led the offense with 26 points, including 15 in the first half while the rest of the Lady Eagles found their legs.
Dailee Elvington also had 13 points while Mia Sutherland added eight points. Jade Studamire had five points.
The Lady Eagles switched up their defensive looks in the second half and Frederica Studamire said that really got the offense going.
“We got a couple turnovers off our press when we needed them,” Studamire said. “We only pressed in the half court and that really helped us get the win in the third quarter. We came out in the fourth quarter and closed it out. We worked more on running our offense and passing it around. I wanted layups toward the end, so if we didn’t have that we took it back out.”
Valley View’s non-district schedule was different from past years as the Lady Eagles played some Class 4A and 5A schools.
The Lady Eagles, which improved to 13-6 with the win, will open district play with Tioga and Studamire said they want to kick off district the right way before facing the defending champion Collinsville Lady Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
“Tioga is still building, but we want to get off to a good start,” Studamire said. “Collinsville is going to be a tough game for us and then we play Lindsay, so those are two tough back-to-back games. We’re preparing and working hard in practice to get ready. We have a chance to try our full-court press out and we’ll get a chance to run more of our offense and spread the ball around more.”
