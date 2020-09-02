The Valley View Eagles found themselves in a shootout against Ponder to open their season. Each team exchanged leads, but it was the Lions that pulled away in the second half with the 43-34 win over the Eagles.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said the key for Ponder was converting on big plays and that the Eagles’ defense played a big part in allowing the Lions to score quickly.
“Ponder was better than what they were last year and they were pretty athletic,” King said. “They ran to the ball pretty well and had some athletic kids in some key positions. Offensively, they ran the ball well in the first half and we had some kids makes some busts on defense and they took advantage of it. They scored every opportunity they had and they had an eight-minute stretch where they scored four times on basically one play.”
King said effort from his team was never in doubt and offensively the Eagles put up over 500 yards of offense. He said the offense needed to capitalize more on its production with touchdowns.
“We fumbled a couple times,” King said. “We did a lot of good things and a lot of bad things, but a lot of the bad things are fixable. Add in the fact that we didn’t have a second scrimmage, we made some mistakes. Offensively, I was pretty happy overall.”
Senior quarterback Zach Isbell settled in as a returning starter at the position after losing the job to Logan Lewis midway through last season.
Lewis slotted in at the running back spot and was the Eagles’ most consistent part of their ground game which racked up almost 400 yards.
“Isbell played hard on both sides of the ball and hardly came off the field,” King said. “There were some passes we should have completed and there were some passes that he made some good plays on. We just have to get better overall. Some of the mistakes weren’t his fault. We ran the ball really well. All four guys did really well. Logan rushed for 175 yards and he did really well. We saw a lot of comparisons to Clint [Epperson].”
King said all losses sting, but this one against Ponder hurts because he felt as if the Eagles should have been able to pull out a victory.
The Eagles had four turnovers in the game and defensively, King said they struggled.
“We didn’t play well in the first half,” King said. “The defense was not good overall. We better improve. The young kids better step up and play. You can’t do your own thing. You could see the game was really fast for them and they didn’t do like they were coached. That killed us several times.”
King said the Eagles punted the ball well, but the special teams also need improvement.
“We kicked it well, but we didn’t tackle very well,” King said. “Ponder kicked it away from us so we didn’t get a chance to run the ball back. We have to get better at the small stuff. The big stuff, everybody sees. When the team has three plays of over 75 yards and touchdowns, we have to fix stuff like that. We’ve got five weeks to fix it.”
Valley View has a bye week this Friday, Sept. 4 and King said it comes at a good time because several of the Eagles suffered injuries against Ponder.
“Normally I would hate the bye week this week, because you would like to have it in Week 5 or Week 6, but as beat up as we are, we’re fortunate to have the it this week,” King said. “You’ve got to play nine games in a row, but we don’t have a choice this year.”
Valley View will resume play Friday, Sept. 11, against Bells.
