The Valley View Eagles showed an abundance of resolve throughout the season. From a wealth of injuries, to quarantine, to starting the season off slow with several losses, the Eagles still had a shot to clinch a playoff spot in the final game of the regular season against Callisburg.
And on Friday, Nov. 6, the Eagles dealt with some early adversity, falling behind 14-0, but they battled back in the second half to tie the game 14-14.
Unfortunately, the Eagles came up short and it was the Wildcats that punched their playoff ticket and sent Valley View home for the season.
After the game, head coach Curtis King told his players how proud of them he was and said it there was much work to put in before next season.
“I told them to appreciate the seniors and learn from our mistakes,” King said. We’re going back to work in the offseason and get our kids bigger, faster and stronger. It was fun. We’ve been in a winner-take-all game the past few weeks. That kind of atmosphere is always fun, but it sucks. I hate losing. There is nothing good about it. We know we could beat them, but there were a few plays here and there.”
With Valley View trailing at halftime, King said he was disappointed in the first half.
“We didn’t compete in the first half,” King said. “Some guys weren’t playing hard enough. I’m not sure if they were nervous, but they responded really well. Callisburg had one drive the whole second half and we stopped them.”
The Eagles came out in the second half with a tenacity and a winning attitude. Their defense smothered Callisburg into a punt and Valley View got itself in the game with a 27-yard touchdown run from junior running back Colby Lewis.
After a blocked extra point, Valley View trailed 14-6 with 5:01 left in the third quarter.
Then, the defense held Callisburg again and set the Valley View offense up with prime field position at the Eagles’ 49-yard line.
It took the Eagles just four plays to find the end zone. Lewis’s 26-yard run got the ball to the Wildcats’ 2-yard line, where he polished off the four-play drive with a touchdown run. Then, sophomore wideout Wyatt Huber juggled, but hauled in a clutch 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
“We felt good,” King said. “We were in control at that point. We had them on their heels and we were more physical at that point. We felt good about it.”
The Eagles’ defense kept grinding on the Wildcats as they withstood a drive into their own territory and forced a turnover on downs at the Valley View 26-yard line with 10:42 left.
It looked as if Valley View was going to land the kill shot as they marched down the field to the Callisburg 19-yard line.
But back-to-back incompletions and a 3-yard run set up a critical 4th-and-7.
Valley View took a timeout and drew up a play to its best player in Colby Lewis, but the Wildcats had an answer for it and were there to tackle Lewis on the receiving play to force a turnover on downs at the 15-yard line.
From there, Callisburg drove down the field and took the 21-14 lead on a 57-yard run from sophomore running back Grayson Thurman.
On their last chance of the game, the Eagles couldn’t get a first down as sophomore quarterback Logan Lewis was sacked on third down and they were forced to punt.
“We played well the whole second half and two kids made mistakes on that last touchdown,” King said. “They played hard though. If you’re going to make a mistake, make it going 120 miles an hour.”
The defense couldn’t stop the bleeding as the Wildcats ran the rest of the clock out to win the game.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
