The Valley View Eagles trailed by five points at halftime, but they were the better team in the crucial district matchup against Lindsay on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Eagles outscored the Knights by three points after the first quarter and had a shot to tie the game in the final seconds.
The desperate, half-court 3 didn’t go and the Eagles fell 34-31, but with all the circumstances going against Valley View, head coach Curtis Wilcox said it was one of its best games of the season.
The Eagles were without both of their two post players and as a result, they had to change up their strategy a bit.
“We knew we were going to struggle offensively without our post guys, so we asked our kids to have their feet ready and be ready to shoot,” Wilcox said. “We gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game with the last shot and that’s all you can ask for. That was the whole mantra from the start of the game. I told them to go out have fun, play hard and not worry about making mistakes.”
Despite the 19-14 deficit at halftime, Wilcox told his team to keep doing what they were doing.
“We were hanging in there and being competitive,” Wilcox said. “I could tell Lindsay wasn’t pleased with how they were playing by their body language. I think they thought they would roll over us, so that’s why I tell our kids that if you play hard, you’ll never be embarrassed.”
The Eagles went to a zone defense throughout much of the game and Wilcox said it was by design to get the Knights to shoot more jumpers.
“Our goal was to just make it an ugly game and we had to just muck it up and keep the score low,” Wilcox said. “I just wanted to have them hang in there and if Lindsay shoots the ball as well as they did the first game against us, then so be it, but we were going to force them to shoot outside shots.”
Valley View succeeded, forcing the Knights to go 2-for-18 from beyond the arc, which gave the Eagles a chance on offense.
Bryan Avalos led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points, including four 3s. River Callihan also added 11 points with three 3s.
“I think it was hard for Lindsay to game plan for who to stop and they did a good job on Bryan, who is usually our leading scorer,” Wilcox said. “They tried to shut him down, but River stepped up for us and made some big shots. We got a couple buckets in transition and normally we walk the ball up the floor. It looked like Lindsay was getting worn down in the fourth.”
Valley View will travel to Tom Bean on Friday, Feb. 7, with hopes of cementing a playoff spot as it continues the back half of its district schedule.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
