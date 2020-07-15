The Valley View Eagles have returned to summer workouts and despite the new regulations set in place by the University Interscholastic League, athletic director Curtis King said all the athletes are taking them in stride.
“When they show up and you have 40 kids that are going to be on the football team next year, you see how they are working and talking to each other,” King said. “Now that we’re wearing masks for part of the workout, it’s a pain, but we’re not going to let it stop us from what we need to do. If you’re going to let it stop you, you’re not into it anymore.”
One of those athletes, junior Colby Lewis, hasn’t let the weeks off affect him staying in shape. He has a membership at a local gym and he is constantly putting in work.
“I just hit the weights up there every day I’m not up here,” Lewis said. “I’ll come up here and do some agility and some 40s. I can do a lot on my own, but I like having the coaches help me out. It’s a brotherhood up here. Half the summer we didn’t get to do that, so I missed it a lot. You get to have fun with the boys. It’s hard work, but I love it.”
Lewis is set to take on more responsibility this season as he will spend time as an inside and outside receiver as well as drawing some carries as a running back.
Lewis said he likes the added pressure.
“I feel like the kids coming up can look up to me,” Lewis said. “They can watch me. I feel like I can do it and I’m ready for it. I just want to get ready for that first scrimmage, get all the boys developed and get ready to whoop butt.”
King said he has some regrets from not using Lewis as much as possible last season.
“He’s going to play a huge part this year,” King said. “Last year, he played inside receiver mostly. I kick myself because he’s a kid that needs to touch the ball 15-20 times per game. We’ve got to figure out ways for him to get the ball. We’re going to move him around and force teams to have to stop him. I think he’s ready for it.”
Lewis said the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on football is scary. Every day, one of the first things he does is check to the news to make sure football is still a go.
After helping the Eagles make the state semifinal game, Lewis said his goal is for them to go undefeated.
“Football is my life,” Lewis said. “I look forward to this. I run track just for football to get faster. We lost a lot of key seniors last year and I think we’ll be able to fill those roles, maybe not fully right away, because we have a lot of young guys this year, but I think as we develop more and more, I think we’ll be able to do it. The move to Class 3A is definitely going to be a pretty hard challenge for us, but I think I can handle it.”
King said Lewis handles himself with a quiet confidence.
“Last year, he was new to Valley View, and I don’t think he missed one workout last summer and I don’t think he’s missed one this summer,” King said. “I think that rubs off on the other kids and they want to become like him. He’ll be a leader, but a more quiet type of leader.”
As the final weeks dwindle before the start of the football season Aug. 3, King said the stop and starts with workouts have been motivating to the team.
“In reality, we’re only losing one day than what we previously planned for the whole summer,” King said. “The good side of it, which is kind of strange, is the boys want to be here. When they come back, we’re working. If you’re here three weeks straight, that next day can be a little mundane but they’re into it and working hard.”
The UIL recently allowed one-on-one work, but King said they haven’t done very much of it and that will ramp up as the season approaches. One benefit King said has been the increased competition between the athletes.
“If we’re going to play football in three weeks, we need to be able to do the one-on-one stuff,” King said. “You’re either in or you’re out. It’s a chance for them to work on technique against another person. We’re not being very aggressive with it at all. The line, they are working on their first step. Now you’re working against someone who is also taking a first step, so you can see how good you are.”
King said he knows the coaches will have pressure on them to instruct the next few months.
“I think last year left a good and a bad taste in their mouth and I think the athletes are ready for more of it,” King said. “It will ramp up in two-a-days. We had a coaches meeting before we kicked off and we talked about how we’re a young team and my challenge to the coaches is that we’re going to have to coach our butts off.”
The Eagles will be keeping workouts simple and King said they are getting back to teaching the basics and fundamentals.
Having a better understanding of the offense and defense from last season is an advantage and King said he isn’t stressed about what he can’t control when it comes to the mercurial nature of the upcoming season.
“I wish it were a perfect world right now, but it’s not,” King said. “That’s just part of it. I can’t get stressed out about it because they are going to make a decision and I don’t have say in the decision. I’m going to do what I have to do. On the personal side, I’ve got two boys playing college baseball. They are in the same situation and I have to tell them that you can’t do anything about it. You just have to be ready when you push the play button.”
