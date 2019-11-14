Although the Valley View Eagles clinched the district title and earned a No. 1 seed for their Class 2A playoff run, head coach Curtis King said Friday’s opponent isn’t an average fourth seed.
The Eagles will face Como-Pickton in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Eustace.
Como-Pickton is 4-6 on the season and dealing with a three-game losing streak, but King said Como-Pickton could challenge for a district title in several districts in the area.
“They wouldn’t be fourth place in a lot of the districts and I think they would have competed to win several districts,” King said. “That’s how good they are. They have a very good scheme on offense and defense. They’re primarily a running team first, but they give you a lot of formations and have a really good running back.”
Como-Pickton will roll out a 5-2 defense and overall an odd defensive front. King said the Eagles have experience facing that look.
“We’ve seen that probably five times this year, so we don’t want to change a lot of what we do and we wouldn’t really change what we do anyway,” King said. “But it’s very similar to what we’ve seen. They’ve just got some good athletes.”
The Eagles are coming off a 42-22 district title-clinching win over Tom Bean. Previous to that win, the Eagles’ defense had pitched three consecutive shutouts and King said there was plenty to clean up after the Tom Bean win.
“Offensively, we missed a few blocking assignments,” King said. “There were some penalties I thought we that we shouldn’t have committed. Defensively, we didn’t break on defense, but we didn’t play the pass game as well as we could. Tom Bean scored two touchdowns with subs in the game.”
The Eagles will rely heavily on their ground game that is led by running back Clint Epperson, but King said if the Eagles have to throw, they will.
“I really haven’t been disappointed in the passing game,” King said. “We’ve kind of taken what the defense gave us. All seven of the passes we threw were based off what the defense was giving us. They had to show us something that they were doing and I thought the coaches did a good job of recognizing that stuff.”
Despite Como-Pickton’s recent run of losses, King said immediately after the Eagles’ win over Tom Bean that the playoffs are a whole other animal.
“We told them Saturday that we fully expect this to be a 48-minute game,” King said. “And the team that has less mistakes and fewer breakdowns, that team is probably going to win. And I don’t think it’s going to be a huge margin. I think it will be a close game.”
