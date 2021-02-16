The Valley View Eagles had a difficult transition into Class 3A this season. The young team had to take its lumps and learn on the fly as they were placed in one of the tougher teams in the region with the likes of undefeated Callisburg and stingy Whitesboro.
But as the season progressed, the Eagles were slowly getting the hang of things and last Monday, they picked up their first district win of the season in dramatic fashion.
Valley View pulled out a 36-34 win over Boyd before falling to Callisburg in its final game of the regular season.
Head coach Curtis Wilcox said the win over Boyd could and should propel them into baseball season and hopefully give the Eagles confidence headed into next season.
“When you’ve lot so many games in a row, it’s hard for kids to keep believing in the message you’re telling them,” Wilcox said. “We’re getting better, but our record isn’t showing it. Boyd beat us by 20 the first time and we fought through some adversity.”
Valley View trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but they didn’t allow another double-digit quarter the rest of the game.
Wilcox said his team really settled in as the game progressed.
Valley View led 18-17 at halftime and held a 28-25 lead headed to the final minutes of the game, but Boyd was able to tie the game with a late 3-pointer.
Wilcox reaffirmed to his team that they were still in position to win the game.
“I told the kids that we were playing great, but we just had to keep fighting,” Wilcox said. “We scored eight points in overtime and we were really focused. We had a few mistakes, but our kids weren’t hanging their heads. That’s the kind of stuff I’m looking for. Are you doing to hang your head or keep fighting? We struggled to score points, but defensively we played great.”
Defense was the strong point for Valley View and the Eagles transitioned back and forth between their man and zone defense to keep Boyd off balance.
“Boyd has a kid that’s a really good shooter, but we kept switching different guys on him and I think we frustrated him a little bit,” Wilcox said. “He still got 22 points, but we did a good job of limiting their chances and we did a great job rebounding. It was nice to get rewarded for some of the stuff we’ve been preaching all year.”
Valley View fell 83-33 to Callisburg to end the season, but the game came a day after the Eagles took down Boyd in overtime, so Wilcox felt as if his team was lacking in the energy department.
“I didn’t think we played particularly well,” Wilcox said. “Obviously Callisburg is really good. It was an overtime game and we kind of left everything emotionally out there, but I’m not taking anything away from Callisburg. We just were out of energy and from a young team, that’s kind of what you expect.”
Headed into the offseason, Wilcox pointed to Callisburg’s game plan and told his team that’s how it needed to play in the future – with pace and decisiveness.
Wilcox hopes his team can play in a league together over the summer so the Eagles can continue to build the continuity required to win in such a tough district. Even Wilcox was able to reflect about what he could do better in the future.
“All these guys are on varsity next year so it’s not like they have to earn a spot, but they have to come together,” Wilcox said. “I’ve been coaching over 30 years and that was probably the hardest on me mentally. We knew it was going to be a struggle this year and I really had to change my mentality and try to be as positive as I can.”
“My expectations and their expectations will be more next year and hopefully they understand that.”
