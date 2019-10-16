The Valley View Eagles placed a lot of importance on winning their first district tilt of the season against the Collinsville Pirates. The whole season had been building up to this game.
Not only did the Eagles emerge victorious, they did so in style 51-6 on Friday, Oct. 11.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said the team is hyped to start district on the right foot.
“The first goal is to win district and the second one is have a good playoff spot,” King said. “I don’t care if our record was 0-5, I would still be talking about playoffs because you have to get better for playoffs. We’re not guaranteed to be in.”
As great as the win was, the Eagles quickly turned the page on Saturday and began to focus on their next opponent, Celeste.
“Every game you play, you have to focus on fixing the bad stuff and we talked to the boys on Saturday saying, ‘just because you win 51-6, we’re talking about the negative stuff.’ We probably had 20-21 mistakes again. We can’t make a mistake like missing blocks or missing assignments or running backs going to the wrong hole or quarterbacks throwing to the wrong side. We had a bunch of those.”
King did have some inklings that his team might be rusty coming off its bye week, despite having what King said was their best practice all season last Monday.
“We were nervous because we didn’t have our best week of practice,” King said. “For whatever reason we had the best Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday wasn’t very good at all. In fact, it was disappointing. We played well, but we still played like a team that had bad practices because we had 13 penalties last week, which was disappointing.”
The Eagles, who are now 4-2 on the season, still have things to fix before their matchup against Celeste on Friday, Oct. 18.
“Collinsville’s touchdown was on their second offensive play and our player lined up on the wrong side of the field,” King said. “We worked all week on being focused. We keep telling the kids that you get away with things now, but the same things are going to beat you in the third round of the playoffs. So we have to fix them now.”
Valley View leaned on its ground game yet again with senior running backs Clint Epperson and Luis Morales while Zach Isbell had a productive game throwing the ball.
“We really kind of run with authority in what I call the power game,” King said. “I think we have a lot of faith in our five linemen. They’re big, physical, and there’s times that we just want to take it to you. We’ve kind of come in doing that. I thought Zach threw the ball really well. We don’t ask him to throw a lot. We asked him to make good decisions and he made some really, really good decisions.”
