It was do or die for the Valley View Eagles on Friday, Oct. 30, against Nocona at John Kassen Field.
The Eagles needed a win and some help to keep their playoffs alive.
Valley View’s offense did the heavy lifting in the first quarter and got off to a 20-0 start. Each team landed punches throughout the game, but it was the Eagles that pulled away for the 61-32 victory – their first of the season.
“It’s about time for the kids and for us,” Valley View head coach Curtis King said. “It was a long time coming. It’s been tough for a lot of reasons. Coming off last year, the injuries, the quarantine and all that stuff, you feel better, but you still have only won one game.”
With Callisburg falling to Henrietta, it sets up a winner-take-all game for the final spot in the playoffs.
“I’m extremely pleased and you still have a chance,” King said. “Callisburg is a good team and they’ve done a lot of good things this year.”
The Eagles (1-8) were shot out of a cannon to start the game, driving down the field and using a 10-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Logan Lewis to Wyatt Huber to take a 6-0 lead after the failed 2-point conversion just 3:19 into the first quarter.
Each team exchanged punts and the Valley View defense delivered another stop as they made a stop on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
Then, like they did much of the night, the Eagles struck as quick as lighting.
Junior running back Colby Lewis ran to the right and launched a pass to sophomore Bryan Duranona for an 88-yard touchdown. Another failed 2-point conversion gave Valley View the 12-0 lead with 2:44 left in the first.
After another stop from the Valley View defense, a 68-yard touchdown run up the middle of the Nocona defense from Logan Lewis and a 2-point conversion from Lewis boosted the Eagles’ lead to 20-0.
“Offensively, we’ve been doing that all year,” King said. “Defensively, we finally tackled. We played a lot better.”
A 20-yard touchdown from Ian Hostettoer to Brady McCasland got the Indians on the board at 20-8 after a successful 2-point conversion with 8:27 remaining in the first half.
Valley View answered back with a 24-yard touchdown from Logan Lewis to push the Eagles’ lead to 26-8 with 7:22 left in the second quarter.
However, less than three minutes later Trent Sappington’s 15-yard touchdown trimmed the Valley View lead back to 26-14 with 4:32 left.
But again, the Eagles had another response. A 58-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Lawson Links inflated their lead to 34-14 after a successful 2-point conversion just 22 seconds after the Indians scored.
Nocona (1-8) had its own answer just 25 seconds later as Sappington returned the kickoff for a touchdown to make it 34-20 with 3:55 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles’ defense conjured a key stop with 28 seconds left in the half and needed just two plays to find the end zone as Lewis’ 2-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion gave Valley View the 42-20 lead headed to halftime.
“The Lewis brothers have been injured and haven’t had a chance to play together very much, but they had a great night,” King said. “They’re just competitive. Every play, they play to win.”
The second half was much tamer.
Nocona’s 21-yard touchdown from McCasland to Bodie Davis cut the Eagles’ lead to 42-26 with 7:44 remaining.
Each team exchanged punts, but Valley View used another instant explosion to extend its lead.
A 36-yard touchdown run from Lewis made it 48-26.
A 61-yard touchdown reception from Davis again sliced the Eagles’ lead to 48-32 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.
But that would be all the scoring Nocona would do for the rest of the night.
Valley View used a 50-yard touchdown from Colby Lewis to restore the Eagles’ lead to 54-32 and then a 68-yard touchdown run from Lewis with 8:53 capped off the night at 61-32 with 8:53 to go in the fourth quarter.
As the Eagles quickly turn the page to their final game of the regular season, King said they need to improve “everything.”
“We’ve got a long way to go against a good team next week,” King said.
