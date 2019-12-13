Not only did the Valley View Eagles win their district and make a lengthy playoff trek, they made history in the process.
After vanquishing their previous playoff demons and advancing past the second round for the first time in 27 seasons, the Eagles continued to knock off teams without regard for their talent or record.
Valley View “upset” Crawford and undefeated San Saba to set up Thursday’s Class 2A state semifinal game against the undefeated Post Antelopes.
The Eagles struck first on a long run from senior running back Clint Epperson, but that would be the only time they found the end zone as Post rolled to the 35-7 victory to advance to the state championship.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said he knew this team could be good, but the long playoff run was an added bonus this season.
“I didn’t know what we really had this season, but we kept getting better and better,” King said. “I didn’t dream that we’d get to the fifth round. I thought we make the playoffs, but the further we went throughout the season, I saw more and more from the guys and the confidence kept building. It was a huge thing for the boys. I don’t know that they believed it yet, but the fact they bought into it and worked their butts off says a lot about them.
King said he saw more than just points scored on offense and stops made on defense. The transformation this team made this season was a pleasant sight to say the least for King.
“I’ve seen them grow as men and not just a football team,” King said. “There is a lot more camaraderie on the team and a lot more team-players than there were at the start of the season. There was a lot of trust built.”
Valley View began the season 1-2, but they rallied with a seven-game winning streak to close out the regular season on the way to a district championship.
Throughout most of the season, the Eagles, who finished 12-3 on the season, dominated with their defense and wore down teams with their bruising running game.
“It’s kind of a blue-collar mentality,” King said. “They never took it easy. They always played fast and hard. If they made mistakes, they made mistakes going 100 miles an hour and that’s one of the things that got us a long way.”
It was King’s first year as a high school head coach this season. He had his first Gatorade cooler dumped over his head with a 35-6 win over Trinity Christian and his first playoff bath in the Eagles’ opening playoff win over Como-Pickton.
But the most memorable moment came the next week when the Eagles broke their second-round curse with an emphatic 41-20 win over Italy.
That also earned King the Gatorade shower and he said that moment will sit with him for a long time.
“I knew we had a chance to make a run in the playoffs, but probably around our third district game, I could see us making a run,” King said. “It had been such a sticking point to advance past the second round. To see not only the players’ reactions, but the administration, the community’s and the parents, was big. They’ve learned that it’s big for me because it’s big for them. Everything we do as coaches is to get them places they haven’t been before.”
Patrick Hayslip
