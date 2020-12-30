The Valley View Eagles are in a building mode right now. They made the jump from Class 2A to Class 3A this season and find themselves in a difficult District 10-3A with the likes of Callisburg, Boyd, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, S&S Consolidated and Whitesboro.
Valley View hosted Whitesboro on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and while the Eagles were outmatched, that didn’t mean there weren’t areas to be excited about.
The Eagles were bested 79-45, but head coach Curtis Wilcox said there was noticeable improvement from Monday’s lopsided loss to Paradise.
“Most people don’t understand it, but we got beat by 50 by Paradise on Monday and didn’t play well,” Wilcox said. “But where we’re at is about getting better every game. You could tell we were shooting the ball much better in the second half. That’s how we get better. I was pleased with the way we played, especially in the second half.”
Valley View were led by 13 points from Lawson Links and 12 points from Wyatt Huber, but the Bearcats had too much size for the Eagles.
Valley View’s defense was frenetic, but it had trouble defending the rim against a lanky Whitesboro team.
“When you’re playing sophomore and freshmen against varsity guys that play football, teams that are physical can beat us up and there’s not much we can do about it right now,” Wilcox said. “There are only two guys on our varsity right now that probably shouldn’t be playing JV. It’s growing pains and it’s kind of what we expected, but I’m so pleased with the improvement from yesterday to today.”
Wilcox said it was important and great to see that his team realized it is showing improvement.
As far as how the Eagles progressed against Whitesboro, Wilcox said his team was more patient offensively and showed progress in its ability to switch defensive looks.
“We’ve been playing a lot of 2-3 zone, but we didn’t use that much tonight,” Wilcox said. “We still need to get better at moving our feet. We’re still not playing great man defense because we haven’t used it much this year. I’d like to get to where we can switch defenses and give people different looks.”
Valley View will host Collinsville in another district bout Saturday, Jan. 2, in search of its first district win.
