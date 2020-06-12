Athletic and football programs across the state have had to adhere to the new University Interscholastic League recommendations and protocols upon resuming workouts beginning Monday, June 8.
The Valley View Eagles were no different, but after the first week, many of the wrinkles have been smoothed out and athletic director Curtis King said the whole process went very well.
“It was a little hard with all the rules we have in place,” King said. “It’s kind of a work in progress, but I thought for the most part, the kids came back and have worked extremely hard. The first day was really difficult. The kids had to sanitize their hands before they came in. After every lift, we cleaned the bar and the weights. They stayed at the station the whole time and all of our stations were separated by at least 10 feet. It just took a lot of time to get everything cleaned.”
Valley View had 68 total high school and middle school athletes per day on average and King said he was extremely pleased with the turnout.
“We had the most kids we’ve ever had in summer conditioning,” King said. “It’s huge. Number one, they’re here working out and getting in shape, but we also are doing about 50 minutes of football, which is huge.”
Valley View has communicated daily workouts to athletes since the coronavirus pandemic kept them away from organized workouts. King said he noticed the athletes’ physique was good when they returned and noted that they weren’t struggling too much when running during their speed and agility training.
King said it’s even more important the athletes get in their weightlifting with the move to Class 3A next season.
“Especially with us moving up in the district we’ll be in, we’ve got to get stronger and more physical,” King said. “I was pleased. A bunch of them have been working out on their own and doing the workouts we provided for them. We looked pretty good. They’re behind, but they’re further along than I thought they’d be. There were more kids working out than I thought there would be.”
Valley View is also taking full opportunity of the allotted time for sports-specific workouts.
“We decided that we would made the football practice some of the conditioning as well,” King said. “They’re getting a conditioning period, a weightlifting session and more conditioning during the football period. We’re still behind because we didn’t have them for two months, but we are further along then I thought we’d be.”
King said he couldn’t wait to get back to coaching the kids. When on the field working on football, the Eagles have been focusing on its basics of offense.
“I was going crazy,” King said. “I think these kids missed each other the past couple of months and the coaches. Plus, now we have three new coaches and it gives them a chance to meet and work with them… We have a new receivers coach and a new offensive line coach. [Aaron] Fortenberry came over from Era and he’s the assistant head coach and the offensive line coach and I want them to learn from his thought process and what he wants to do on the offensive line.”
Getting in the sport-specific workouts should make it easier when August comes in King’s opinion.
“With these kind of numbers and the kids that are showing up, when we go to two-a-days, we’ll already have this part done,” King said. “We don’t have to start from square one. That’s what I like. For example, coach Fortenberry has his entire offensive line here, so he won’t have to reteach everything he wants to teach.”
Coaches have been keying in on receivers running better routes and footwork while still following social distancing guidelines.
After a successful run to the Class 2A state semifinal game last season, King hopes that momentum will carry into next season.
“Last year’s senior group was a special group,” King said. “You’ll never have that group again. I didn’t know how that would carry on for this group of seniors and the new kids coming up. There’s a good tradition of football in Valley View and so many kids are buying into the concepts. They want to have success going into next year. We’re not talking about doing good in district. We want to make the playoffs and make a good, solid run. These kids are buying into it.”
While they can’t have contact in a contact-focused sport, King said they are finding a way to get better. Also, evaluation for next season is already underway.
“If the receivers do their job and the quarterbacks do their job, it helps the team overall,” King said. “We’re working individually, but it adds up. We lost 13 seniors. We’ve got a depth chart that all the coaches have and they can make changes every day. They’ve got the green light to change it whenever. I want them to compete. I saw that at the quarterback position and there are some receivers working extremely hard.”
King said the goal for the first few weeks was for everyone to get back into the routine of how practices are run and being on time, which has always been important for the Valley View program.
“We’re pretty strict about being on time,” King said. “It’s gone extremely well. I’ve got no complaints.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.