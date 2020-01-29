Trailing by five points after the first quarter, the Valley View Eagles had their hands full with Tioga on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
In a key district tilt, the Eagles took a three-point lead to halftime and found just enough offense to hold off a comeback on the way to a 49-37 victory.
While it was tough at times at both ends of the court, Valley View head coach Curtis Wilcox said once the Eagles adjusted their game plan at halftime, they weren’t having trouble with the Bulldogs’ fast-paced style as much.
“We struggle offensively and every game we play is going to be ugly and what I told them at halftime was that they were playing Tioga’s game,” Wilcox said. “When you try to force stuff off the fast break, I told them, that’s not our game. That’s why they press because they want to speed up the game.”
The Eagles were led by 14 points from center Cameron Byrom, but he was injured in the third quarter and Valley View was forced to adjust. Bryan Avalos found his shooting stroke and he supplied 10 key points, including eight in the second half.
“When Cameron was in the game, they didn’t have anybody that could guard him,” Wilcox said. “He’s the best big man in the district. If we’ll just be patient and give him touches, we’ll be successful. That’s how we have to win offensively. He’ll kick it out and if we get Bryan Avalos making a few shots, he’s one of those guys that once he makes one, his confidence builds. He’s a shooter and everybody on the team knows Bryan has the green light to shoot at anytime.”
Valley View outscored Tioga by just two points in the third quarter to take a 35-30 lead, but once they consistently broke the Bulldogs’ press and found their outside shooting, the Eagles pulled away in the fourth with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.
“I thought we did a great job dealing with the pressure until we got over half court,” Wilcox said. “We didn’t turn the ball over a ton in the front court, but we had trouble getting into our half court sets. We’re a defensive team and when we force people to play in the half court, we’re a real good defensive team. We’re a good rebounding team and we play great half court defense. Our transition is where we struggle.”
The Eagles, now 5-5 on the season, will travel to Collinsville on Friday, Jan. 31, to continue district play.
Valley View currently sits at second place in the district and a win would go a long way toward cementing that position.
Wilcox said if the Eagles can take care of the ball, they’ll have a chance to win Friday.
“This was a big win and we’ve got to take care of our home court,” Wilcox said. “We can’t pencil any game in as a W. We’ve got to steal a couple on the road. We’re in a good position if we can get a win against Collinsville. That would set up a big game against Lindsay.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
