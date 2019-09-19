Much of this season has gone similarly to last year for the Valley View Eagles. They have been up and down at times as they gain their footing in the non-district portion of the schedule.
Valley View opened the season with a loss, but rebounded with an impressive 35-6 victory over Trinity Christian.
The roller coaster dipped again, however, as the Eagles fell 42-16 to Fort Worth Christian.
At 1-2, the Eagles will look to get the train back on the tracks as they host Nocona at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Last year, the Eagles downed Nocona 34-14 to even their record at 2-2. Valley View is looking for a repeat performance Friday.
Valley View head coach Curtis King, who stated Fort Worth Christian is probably the toughest team the Eagles will face this season until a hopeful playoff run, said Nocona is no slouch and that the Indians have improved every week.
Despite opening the season with a 52-0 defeat to Boyd, the Indians rebounded with a 40-20 win over Venus and a 50-22 victory over Ponder on Friday, Sept. 13.
“They have a good quarterback and they’ve got a pretty good running back that they kind of feature a little bit,” King said. “You kind of tell their new coach also has in his stuff as well.You can tell every week they’ve got a little bit better about doing what they’re doing. I think that a couple linemen are kind of big physical problems as well.”
Simply put, after yielding 42 points on defense last week, King said it has to be better.
“I wasn’t pleased at all on defense,” King said. “I thought there were some times where we didn’t hustle like we should have. I thought offensively we pretty much gave 100% even though we didn’t have the results we wanted because the way we play on defense.”
The offense will have to step up if they’re going to hang with the Indians, who have averaged 45 points the past two weeks.
“We’ve got to have better quarterback play,” King said. “Our receivers have to catch the ball and get open. Our line did pretty well this past week. I thought they battled pretty well. We have to control the tempo and we have to run the football.”
