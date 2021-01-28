The Valley View Lady Eagles came close to knocking off Whitesboro in their second meeting of the season and even though they fell behind big to start the game, they outplayed the Lady Cats in the third quarter to trim the deficit to just three points.
Unfortunately for Valley View, the Lady Cats caught fire in the fourth quarter to emerge with a 52-37 victory.
Valley View was in foul trouble throughout much of the game and the Lady Eagles’ top scorer Jada Studamire fouled out of the game.
Head coach Frederica Studamire said the fouls killed the momentum the Lady Eagles built up headed to the final frame.
“It affected our game a whole lot because the ref took us out of the game completely with the calls he was making,” Studamire said. “My players were respectful and they’re going to do the right thing. Their calls turned the game completely around. I’m not going to take away from Whitesboro’s program. They made some clutch buckets at the end, but the calls were unjust to me.”
Valley View officially committed at least 13 fouls and only received three foul calls in their favor the entire game.
Jade Studamire led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 24 points, including 14 points in the first half. However, Valley View only got 13 other points from the rest of its team.
The Lady Eagles trailed 17-8 after the first quarter and spent the rest of the game playing catch up.
“We started off kind of slow and Whitesboro got a good jump on us, but I thought we did a good job fighting back and focusing on what we were trying to do until the refs started taking calls from us and kind of robbed us from the game,” Studamire said. “Our girls got frustrated and I tried to keep them motivated even through the officials’ calls, but it’s hard when you’re playing against five girls and two officials.”
Studamire said once her team started to settle in, the Lady Eagles began to get good drives to the basket.
The shot selection needs improvement from the young squad as well as its man-to-man defense according to Studamire, but she said that the potential progress in the final two games of the season will be imperative for next season.
“I thought my girls played really, really hard, but we’re going to keep working,” Studamire said. “Our goal for the last two games is to try to run our offense and defense the way we run it in practice. We have to approach each game as if it’s our last. We want to play hard every time we step out on the floor.”
