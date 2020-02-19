The Valley View Lady Eagles hit clutch shot after clutch shot Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ryan High School in their opening playoff game against Alvord, battling back from a seven-point halftime deficit.
However, Alvord’s free throw with 11 seconds remaining in the Class 2A bi-district contest was the decisive point as Valley View fell 56-55 to end its season.
Valley View trudged through foul trouble all night long as three of the top four scorers for the Lady Eagles fouled out of the game.
Head coach Frederica Studamire said it was an uphill climb all night long.
“It was very tough to lose your starters,” Studamire said. “It’s always tough. I think even with the foul count and the scores kept getting mixed up, I felt like we were playing against the scoreboard, playing against the officials and playing against the players. It’s hard to lose three starters and expect to win. It was a good game and I’m not going to take away from Alvord. They wanted it just as bad as we did and they got the win.”
Jasmyn Studamire led all players with 26 points while Jade Studamire added 15 points. Lynzie Rollins added six points and all three of them fouled out.
Valley View trailed 44-38 after the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles made a run in the fourth and eventually took a 51-50 lead on a Dailee Elvington jumper with two minutes left in the game.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, Jasmyn Studamire fouled out less than a minute later as Alvord took a 52-51 lead with 1:09 remaining.
Rollins answered with a big shot to restore the lead for Valley View at 53-52 just eight seconds later, but she fouled out on the next trip down the floor for Alvord.
Alvord tied the game at 53-53 at the free-throw line and took a 55-53 lead on a layup with 40 seconds left, but Valley View had another answer as Jade Studamire hit 2-of-3 free throws to tie the game at 55-55.
On the final foul of the game, Jade fouled out and Elvington was forced to take a long-distance shot to try to win the game.
Still, Frederica Studamire was proud of how her team kept fighting.
“Going into the half, we were down and I told them that we needed to push up and play man defense and add some pressure,” Studamire said. “The game plan was to add pressure and make them turn the ball over. That’s how we were able to get back in the game. The last four minutes were back and forth. Our girls took shots with confidence and they mean the world to me and the program. They weren’t afraid. They were the game changers. We had some good clutch shot when we needed them.”
