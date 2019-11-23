The Italy Gladiators came within a point of Valley View in the first quarter, but that would be as close as they got as the Eagles used an effective mixture of their dominating defense and a quick-strike offense to easily come away with a 41-20 victory Friday, Nov. 22, at Rough Rider Stadium in Saginaw.
The win advances the Eagles into the third round of the Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 1992, but Valley View head coach Curtis King said the team will quickly turn the page after a night of celebration.
“It has been forever and we told the boys to be proud of it tonight and enjoy the heck out of it, but we go back to work tomorrow because the team we play next week doesn’t care,” King said. “It’s huge [for our program]. The seniors are leaving a great road map for our future kids.”
While Valley View’s offense got its act together, the Eagles’ defense held down the fort in the first few drives of the game.
After Valley View was forced to punt on its first drive, the defense forced and recovered a fumble on Italy’s first drive of the game.
The Eagles’ struggled on their second drive and Italy quickly had the ball at the Valley View 20-yard line on its next possession.
But the Eagles’ defense forced the Gladiators into a fourth down, where they came up with a huge sack to turn the ball over on downs.
It didn’t take Valley View long to capitalize as senior running back Luis Morales ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run up the left sideline to give the Eagles the 7-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
Italy responded on offense with a drive of its own, eventually scoring on a four-yard touchdown run. However, a missed extra point made it 7-6 Valley View.
Using a kickoff return to their own 40-yard line, it took Valley View just three plays to extend its lead as the Eagles reached into their bag of tricks for a home-run play.
The pitch from freshman quarterback Logan Lewis to senior running back Clint Epperson set him up to throw deep to sophomore wideout Colby Lewis for a 40-yard touchdown to give Valley View the 14-6 lead with 9:52 left in the second quarter.
“It’s not that we started slow, but it’s more that Italy was playing well,” King said. “They popped us in the mouth a few times, but the defense stopped them.”
Continuing its momentum from the previous drives, the Eagles’ defense delivered a sack on third down to force a punt.
Sending a wave of defenders cascading after the Italy punter, the Eagles blocked the punt and Cameron Byrom returned it for a touchdown to give Valley View the 21-6 advantage with 7:54 remaining in the first half.
“We were coming through and I took a bit of an angle, it took bounce, I picked it up and ran it in,” Byrom said. “It felt pretty good. I’m not going to lie. It was my first touchdown all year. It feels really good to make history and leave a mark. I think we can move the ball when we need to and get a stop when we need one.”
King said they noticed on film that they might have opportunities to get a block or two and that it was all about timing.
“Watching film, we thought we could get one and we thought that was the time to get one,” King said. “It took some pressure off the defense because we knew they would be passing the ball a bunch. Our defense played great and we had a great game plan.”
After forcing another Italy punt, the Eagles needed just four plays to extend their lead. Epperson capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the half to push the lead to 28-6.
Another turnover on downs forced by the Valley View defense allowed the Eagles to march down the field and snag a 30-yard field goal from Thomas Kilpatrick with 26 seconds left in the half to make it 31-6.
Italy began the third quarter with the ball and the Gladiators went to the air on the Valley View defense. A 29-yard touchdown pass cut the lead to 31-12 with 7:18 left in the third frame.
The Eagles responded with a 27-yard run from Epperson that quickly had the ball at the Italy 33-yard line.
Zach Isbell’s quarterback keeper moved the ball down to the 6-yard line, but the Eagles had to settle for a 32-yard field goal to take a 34-12 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
Valley View delivered another turnover on the ensuing kickoff and instantly had the ball at the Italy 18-yard line after a long run from Morales.
Four plays later, Morales added a five-yard touchdown to give the Eagles the 41-12 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
Valley View moved to 10-2 on the season and will face Crawford in the next round of the Class 2A Division I playoffs.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
