Last season, the Valley View Eagles were riding high after a Week 1 victory and then suffered a letdown in Week 2 with a 16-8 loss to Trinity Christian.
This go around, Valley View recovered from a Week 1 loss to earn its first win of the season in a 35-6 win over Trinity Christian on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Eagles leaned on their ground game again and they racked up 341 yards of offense with a multitude of runners.
Senior Clint Epperson ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries while freshman Logan Lewis rushed for 83 yards on three touches. Sophomore Colby Lewis added 62 yards and senior Luis Morales had 47 yards.
Like most games, Valley View head coach Curtis King said there were good areas and room to improve.
“We ran like 35 offensive plays the whole game, but we executed and we broke some long runs and the defense played pretty well, but not perfect,” King said. “They had a good week of practice. We scored on our third play the game and our offensive line played real well.”
The Eagles (1-1) made a change on defense after their loss to McKinney Christian to open the season, going from a 5-1 front to a base 4-3 defense.
King said he hoped that would help improve their tackling and it did help. However, it is still an issue King is concerned about.
As the weeks go by and the opponents change, King said it will be important for his team to be able to adapt.
“We went to a 4-3 defense this week, but we’re not going to be tied to anything,” King said. “We’re going to do whatever that’s best and if it means changing, we’ll do it.”
King said he is hoping the team can develop more consistency at practice, but he did say he was pleased with how practice transfered over to Friday’s victory.
“We haven’t been good about going back-to-back as far as two good practices back-to-back,” King said. “We did have two good practices back-to-back and then the third was our game, so it’s good to see it carry over to the game.”
Valley View will travel to Fort Worth Christian on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Eagles dropped a rain-soaked and truncated 20-0 loss to Fort Worth Christian last season.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.