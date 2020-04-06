Both Valley View basketball teams made a run to the playoffs and as a result, a host of players were selected to the District 12-2A teams.
On the girls’ side, senior Jasmyn Studamire was named the district’s co-MVP and has won the district MVP award all four of her seasons.
Valley View head coach Frederica Studamire said she has seen much growth since Jasmyn’s freshman season.
“Jasmyn did a lot of phenomenal things this year,” Studamire said. “She’s stepped up since her freshman year and teams had a hard time defending her. I think she made a big impact on the game. Once she understood it and knew her role on her team, she kept improving year after year after year.”
As the team’s point guard, Studamire said Jasmyn was always the driving force for the Lady Eagles’ offense.
“She did a great job controlling the tempo of the game and pushing the ball up the floor,” Studamire said. “She made crucial plays at crucial times and she was a leader on and off the floor. She motivates her teammates and she leads by example. She’s in the gym when nobody is in the gym. Her heart was in it.”
Senior Lynzie Rollins was named to the first team and dealt with a wealth of hurdles this season.
Studamire said she had high expectations for Rollins.
“I put a lot of pressure on Lynzie considering she was on JV last year,” Studamire said. “I told her what I needed for her and that was to be at practice every day and she had a tough year with a broken hand from softball. After her hand, she had all four of her wisdom teeth pulled. She was there for her team and the program. She came when she couldn’t practice and went to rehab.”
Studamire said Rollins’ leadership was always permeating throughout the team.
“She always had a smile and she was one of the team captains as well,” Studamire said. “She played defense for me as the top of the press. She got some steals and got down the floor. She was able to work with Jasmyn and lead the team. She also hit some clutch shots throughout the season. She’s always been able to help us with her hard work on both defense and offense.”
Junior Jade Studamire was also named to the first team and Frederica Studamire said Jade’s shot has improved leaps and bounds since her freshman season.
“When she came in as a freshman, her confidence level wasn’t there,” Studamire said. “She was still skeptical about things and when she understood that I needed more from her, she began to work on her shot and her ball-handling skills. I’ve watched her confidence grow and she was able to bring the ball up the floor. I was able to do more things with the team as a whole. She was able to take that outside shot with confidence or drive to the basket with confidence.”
Junior Dailee Elvington shined on defense and Studamire said Elvington always gave every ounce of energy she had.
“She is my jewel and my surprise,” Studamire said. “She surprises me every day in practice and when we’re in practice, we’re trying new things and challenging them to do more. It’s new to them. My goal was for them to bring that to the game. The one thing she did so well when it came to shooting was she would follow her shot. She would get the rebound, shoot it again and get to the free-throw line. She hustled and she never wanted to come out of the game.”
Sophomore Andee Renfro was named to the second team and Studamire said she played a big role on the team, especially as a sophomore.
“She came off a knee injury in volleyball, but she stepped in and filled some big shoes as a post player,” Studamire said. “She worked on her post moves and she had that passion and desire to be a post player. She was able to take that confident shot in the corner. She would always say, I’m not fast or quick, but I will never quit. She always worked hard and did everything I asked of her.”
The Lady Eagles will move up to Class 3A next year and Studamire said she made the schedule tough to prepare her team for 3A play.
“I look forward to next year,” Studamire said. “I know we’ll have to put in the work. If we can get the kids ready for the season, that would be great, but right now, I really don’t know. I hope they’re looking forward to next year and I hope they’re doing all they can to keep themselves ready. I hope we have a good year going into 3A.”
On the boys’ side, Bryan Avalos was named to the first team and head coach Curtis Wilcox said it was a well-deserved honor for him.
“Other teams recognized his shooting ability and set their defenses to try to stop him,” Wilcox said. “He was our only consistent outside scoring threat and a very important defensive player. He led our team in drawing charges. He was our team leader on and off the court.”
