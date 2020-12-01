All looked lost and out of reach for the Valley View Eagles, but play by play and bucket by bucket they crept back in their showdown against Saint Jo on Friday, Nov. 27.
Valley View trailed 26-12 at halftime and 32-15 after the third quarter, but the fourth quarter saw a complete upheaval by the Eagles.
Their defensive energy heavily ramped up and the offense came alive in the final frame. Trailing by three, Valley View junior Colby Lewis tied the game with 44 seconds left on a pull-up 3-pointer.
Then, after a Valley View steal, Cameron Buckaloo was fouled and he hit one free throw to put Valley View up a point.
The Eagles were tenacious on defense to close out the game and avoided overtime when Saint Jo missed two free throws with less than a second remaining to emerge with a 37-36 victory.
Lewis said the team went to halftime knowing they needed to play more aggressive on defense.
“They got tired because they were coming out of football,” Lewis said. “We have been in basketball for three weeks now, so we knew we could play in the fourth quarter just fine. They were mad and were getting really aggressive, but we kept them to the outside and they couldn’t compete.”
When his game-tying 3-pointer went through the nylon net, Lewis said the moment was “magical.”
“You put it up and it’s there,” Lewis said. “You have to believe in it. I just thought shoot. I had the ball and we were down by three, so let’s put it up.”
Valley View head coach Curtis Wilcox said getting offense from Lewis is just a bonus as he felt Lewis was the best defensive player in the district last season.
“He gives you so much energy on the defensive end,” Wilcox said. “He’s like the Energizer Bunny, but I saw that his shot was starting to fall in practice and I told him it was about to start carrying over to the next few games so I told him to look for his shot. He knows he can contribute on the defensive end even if his shot isn’t falling.”
It was the first win of the season for the Eagles, who sit a 1-2 on the year. Wilcox said it was a great feeling seeing his kids excited after the win, especially considering how young the team is.
“They’re a hard-working group and probably one of the hardest working groups I’ve been around,” Wilcox said. “We’re a young group and we don’t have any seniors. We’re trying to figure out our leaders and we know our future is next year. Everything we’re doing this year is built to have some success next year. It’s hard to keep preaching to the kids that you’re going to get better next year if you don’t win, so the fact that we won was great.”
Wilcox told his team to file the win into the back of their heads for future games.
Saint Jo was hot from beyond the arc to start the game, but at halftime, even though they were down by 14 points, Wilcox implored his team to keep playing and that eventually Saint Jo would start missing.
“We had hands in their face, so when they’re making them, that’s all you can do,” Wilcox said. “I knew their legs wouldn’t be there in the second half and those shots weren’t going to keep dropping. At some point we were going to have to press a little bit. Once you get a couple of steals, you start to get the feel that the other team was getting tired. The kids wanted to press them full court, but I didn’t think we had enough energy to do that. Once we got a couple turnovers, they started to smell the blood in the water.”
Moving forward, the win reinforces what the Eagles have been working on in practice. The Eagles will be moving up a classification to Class 3A will be tough as the Eagles are in a difficult district with the likes of Boyd, Callisburg, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, S&S Consolidated and Whitesboro.
“We’re probably a year away, but I’m having a ton of fun coaching this group,” Wilcox said. “We’re limited with the numbers we have for a variety of reasons, but these guys have a great attitude and that makes it fun. You always want to win, but as long as you’re getting better, that’s all you can ask for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.