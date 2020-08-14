The Valley View Eagles aren’t in a hurry to get to hitting for several reasons. First, the University Interscholastic League canceled the first scrimmage of the season for all Class 1A-4A teams, so the Eagles aren’t feeling as pressured to get up to speed physically as they normally would be.
Second, the risk of injury is higher during scrimmages and it’s imperative the Eagles stay healthy as they enter the season.
The Eagles were scheduled to have their first intra-squad scrimmage Friday, Aug. 14 and Valley View head coach Curtis King said this week gives them an opportunity to work more on the playbook installation.
“It gives us more of a chance to put more stuff in,” King said before the scrimmage. “We’ve got kids competing for one position and whoever wins that, it will affect another position, so it gives us a chance to look at that. Our intra-squad scrimmage Friday will be quick and short because we don’t want to get anybody dinged up. We’re young and we’re still trying to figure out if the kids can do particular things.”
The linebacker position is one of the areas that King and the coaching staff is still evaluating and King admitted it was weird not to have that position ironed out, especially compared to last year when they were experienced at that position.
“We’ve got five or six guys we’re looking at,” King said. “It’s about finding the position they should be in. All five guys can play it, but it’s about finding the right position. If they don’t play linebacker, they may be a defensive back or on the defensive line. They’re all good athletes.”
The first weeks of practice have gone well, King said, but a few of the Eagles are dinged up, so he isn’t wanting to push them too hard.
King said they have slowed down their scheme installation, but he isn’t worried about the speed they’re moving at.
“We’re probably about halfway through our install on defense and we’ve gotten through a lot on offense,” King said. “We’ve taught a lot and now we’re backtracking to go through it again because you go through it so fast sometimes. This year we can because we don’t have that first scrimmage like we had in the past. We’re not installing tons of new stuff right now.”
The Eagles have started to hit each other as they’ve moved into padded practices and King said it took a physical toll on his players the first day.
“They were tired,” King said. “We thought they’d be pumped up, energized and ready to hit but our first five days were pretty tough. The first day was a little slower than we wanted it to be. You have questions whether guys were going to hit or not and it was like we expected. It’s all fixable.”
The Eagles won’t be flush with depth at key positions this season, so it’s important they take advantage of the upcoming weeks of practice and non-district schedule to earn that invaluable experience.
“We’ve got some young guys in some important positions and they have to step up and play,” King said. “We don’t have too many alternatives. We start playing on the 28th and there are a couple guys that even if they’re not ready, they are going to have to play. When you’re a freshman and sophomore, it’s intimidating hitting juniors and seniors and we’ve got to get them past that point.”
The special teams still have work to do and due to not having that first scrimmage, King said the Eagles are still a few days behind in that area.
Typically, this time of the season, the defense is ahead of the offense, but King said the offense is a bit further ahead with its installation of the playbook.
Regardless, King said not much changes for he and his coaching staff’s approach to instruction the next few weeks.
“Our linebackers are so young and once they figure it out, they’ll be [light] years ahead of the offense, but they’ve just got to figure it out,” King said. “When ever you do something new, it brings excitement to the practices and our formations and blocking schemes are newer.”
