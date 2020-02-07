The first time Valley View senior defensive end Cameron Byrom spoke with head coach Curtis King, he made it clear to King what his goals were — to win a state championship and play football in college.
The Eagles came up just short of a title, but Thursday, Feb. 6, Byrom was able to check the other box on the list as he signed his national letter of intent to play at Abilene Christian University.
What came to mind as Byrom was getting ready to put pen to paper were his earliest memories of football at age 6.
“I think back to peewee football playing football with my buddies,” Byrom said. “I remember getting yelled at playing tackle football, but I wish I had slowed down a little bit more to enjoy it. The past season went by way too quick. It feels like just yesterday we started two-a-days, but I look forward to the future.”
Byrom received five other offers in addition to ACU that included Stephen F. Austin University, Angelo State University, Midwestern University, Blackhill State University in South Dakota and Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
Byrom said he was happy to secure his future and ready to be done with the recruiting process.
“I’m feeling good and I’m looking forward to finally putting the recruiting game behind me, going somewhere I feel at home and play the game of football that I love,” Byrom said. “The process is pretty tough. You have to sell yourself. You have to call 30 coaches a day. You call everybody. You have to have a bunch of good relationships. It’s nice to know I can call ACU home.”
Byrom was a staple on the Eagles’ stout defense this year, helping Valley View march through the playoffs and make history.
He said he couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.
“It was definitely one of the best football seasons of my life and it was a brotherhood this year,” Byrom said. “I could look to my left, my right and behind me and know that every single guy is giving it all they got and that’s a nice feeling to have. It was good to leave a mark and it’s nice to do that for a town that kind of raised you.”
Not only was he one of the top players on the team, Byrom was named to the District 5-2A first team as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
King said having Byrom on the field made it much easier for the defense to scheme.
“We saw it later in the season and in the playoffs, having him at defensive end, other teams wouldn’t run to his side and scheme-wise it helped us, because we could do some other things on the other side to overload,” King said. “We knew Cameron was going to shut down his side of the ball.”
Throughout the season, King said he talked to nearly 30 colleges about Byrom and each conversation, he told the coaches that Byrom is a guy that every program wants.
“In our football program, we need guys like him every year because he’s a team leader, he works hard and goes above and beyond what we expect him to do,” King said. “In our summer conditioning, he ran sprints against the wide receivers because he knew he had to compete to beat them. It impresses you seeing a kid work that hard when he didn’t have to.”
While he had designs on improving his collegiate prospects this past season, Byrom said winning was always top priority.
“No matter what, I wanted to win over personal stats because it’s not just about me, it’s about the team,” Byrom said. “I knew I had to go hard every play.”
Byrom is also one of the Eagles’ best basketball players, but an injury has cut his season short.
As he transitions to track and field season where he throws the discus and does the shot put, he knows the workload is about to ramp up as he prepares for college.
Byrom qualified for the state meet last season in both events, but his sights are set on gold.
“There are some big dudes out there in college,” Byrom said. “They’re going to be bigger, faster and stronger than me, but you have to want it more and train, train and train. The day you’re not training, other guys are getting a step on you. I need to put some more weight on and get stronger and faster. I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to walk in knowing I’m not going to be the best, but I know I have to work twice as hard to catch up.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
