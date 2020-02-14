Teams had a hard time stopping Valley View running back Clint Epperson this season. Epperson rattled off 1,664 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns with two kickoff returns for a touchdown in the regular season and was selected as the district MVP as well as being named to the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 2A all-state football team.
Now, college teams will have to figure out how to stop him as he recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Texas Wesleyan University.
Epperson knows this commitment is going to change his life and said he can’t wait to get started on his next chapter.
“I’m super excited,” Epperson said. “I’m moving on to the next part of my life and I’m really excited to go to Texas Wesleyan. I had a really good visit there and the coaches really seemed to like me. I feel like it went really well.”
Epperson had a few offers, but he said getting his college paid for is huge.
“Coming out of college without any student debt is any person’s dream I feel like,” Epperson said. “It’s a great feeling. I was talking to coaches about it they told me that 7% of high school students make it to college and that’s a great feeling overall. I’m glad all the work paid off, because it was scary for a bit not having anything.”
Valley View head coach Curtis King said Epperson was one of the best players in the state.
“He’s one of the nicest players you’ll ever be around and he cared about his teammates,” King said. “He sees the field. He’s fast and he’s strong, but he does a good job of reading his blocks and letting his blocks develop. Our offensive plan was to beat teams up and if you have to tackle him 20 times, that’s a lot of work. He was a big part of what we did. He had the potential to break one every time he touched the ball.”
It was only a few weeks ago that everything became official with Texas Wesleyan and Epperson admitted it was a scary process.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Epperson said. “It went really well and I’m getting an athletic scholarship plus an academic scholarship because I did so well on my ACT.”
Epperson said knowing he only had one more season of high school football made him work even harder.
“I knew I was going to work harder than last year,” Epperson said. “It all played out for me and worked out good. It’s been an emotional year. I didn’t know how the year would go, but once we started playing, I knew it was going to be good and I figured that if we went far enough that we would get recognition as a team and that would help me get somewhere too. I think it’s going to help the younger kids too because they already have people looking at them.”
Epperson said his senior season was his favorite.
“Honestly, we hadn’t done anything at this school in like 25 years, so knowing I’m part of the senior class that did everything, it feels really nice,” Epperson said.
King said several coaches told him how much they underestimated just how good he was.
“A lot of them said they were amazed how strong and fast he was,” King said.
Epperson made sure to soak in several moments of the signing and said he will look back at that day with fond memories.
“I’m really glad my family and friends were here because it shows they care,” Epperson said.
There is still much work to put in before he will be ready for college football, according to Epperson.
“I’m going to have to put in a lot of work because I don’t have a specific spot, so I’m going to have to work for everything,” Epperson said. “If I put in the work, I think I can do good things. I can get better every day no matter how good I already am. If you’re not doing that, then something is probably wrong and you’re not trying to go as far as you can.”
