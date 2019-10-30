The Valley View Eagles have one more hurdle to jump through before they face Tom Bean in their final district game of the season.
With the allure of a district championship in the distance, Valley View head coach Curtis King said it is important for his team to keep its focus on the field this Friday, Nov. 1, against Founders Classical Academy.
“We could be playing Tom Bean for the district championship if they win their next game,” King said. “The problem with private schools is you never know what you’re going to get until they show up. They were playing really good football and they had a bunch of good athletes. The past three or four weeks, they’ve had a bunch of injuries which has depleted them.
“We don’t know if those kids are going to play this week or not. We’re preparing for the team we saw on video earlier in the season.”
King said he knows it will be a challenge for the team to not look too far ahead in the schedule and he is reminding them to stay in the moment.
“It’s a little tough,” King said. “We’ve gone three straight weeks where we’ve been in district and it’s been intense and we’ve been playing pretty well. Now you have this week where you’re not focused on district. It’s kind of a danger to be honest.”
Founders runs well to the ball on defense in King’s eyes and he said they take chances on defense with aggressive play-calling.
The Eagles expect to see a spread look on offense from Founders and they have recent success defending a spread offense as Trenton ran that against them last week.
“We get to practice the same thing we did last week,” King said. “If they throw the ball well it’s always a challenge. You have to have a good rush and you have to play good pass coverage. If you’re playing man-to-man, which we play a lot of, our guys have to be on their receivers. I think they’re going to try to throw it a bunch.”
In the Eagles’ 35-0 win over Trenton last week, Valley View delivered a cascade of touchdowns to begin the third quarter. Two rushing touchdowns were sandwiched around a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.
King said he hopes his team can replicate those waves of scoring against Founders.
“It felt good because we went into halftime and we made a couple adjustments,” King said. “Then we ran the plays like we wanted to run them and we scored pretty fast. It was good the adjustment worked, but it was better knowing the kids made the adjustment themselves.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
