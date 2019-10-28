Despite starting the first half sluggishly, Valley View couldn’t miss to start the second half in their district showdown against Trenton.
The Eagles scored three touchdowns to begin the third quarter and they never looked back.
The 35-0 win put Valley View at 3-0 in district play and with just one district game left this season and two games left overall, Valley View head coach Curtis King and the Eagles don’t take too much time to rest on their laurels.
The goal of being prepared for a playoff run is always on their minds.
“We’re happy about the win. You have to celebrate wins, but I know that if we’re going to get to where we want to be, we can’t make mistakes like we did against Trenton,” King said.
The Eagles were led by senior running back Clint Epperson, who finished the game with 192 yards on just 14 carries for four touchdowns.
Senior Luis Morales was even more efficient on his six carries that totaled 100 yards.
Senior Austen Griffith added 27 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles as a team rushed for just under 350 yards and seem to have created a run-first, defensive mindset.
Leading just 14-0 at halftime, King and the Eagles regrouped and scored just three plays into the second half.
“Trenton did some things we didn’t expect, but our linemen caught it and we talked about it at halftime,” King said. “We drove the length of the field to start the second half. We made a small adjustment. We challenged the line a little bit and they stepped up to the challenge.”
Freshman quarterback Logan Lewis attempted just three passes in the game in his first start of the season after Zach Isbell started the first seven games of the season.
“Logan is a little better runner and he kind of made some freshman plays, but he calmed down in the second half,” King said. “It was big for him, but it’s also challenging at a homecoming game against a good team. Zach didn’t do anything wrong. He works hard and plays hard, but it’s more about fit. We’ll see who the starter is going forward.”
The Eagles blocked another punt against Trenton with Epperson returning it for a touchdown for the second time this season.
The win marks the second consecutive shutout for the Eagles and King said the team played very physical.
“They do what we ask them to do and they played really, really well,” King said. “Our guys are taking pride in special teams and blocking punts. We’ve had a few lately and they like it.”
The Eagles will host Founders Academy on Friday, Nov. 1, at John Kassen Field and King said the team still has plenty of work to put in this week.
“They’re getting a little better every week, but we’re still making mistakes that we have to clean up,” King said. “The penalties were big. We have to fix those.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
