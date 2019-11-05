The Valley View Eagles took care of business Friday, Nov. 1, when they demolished Founders Classical Academy 73-0.
Aside from keeping their current six-game win streak alive, the Eagles set up a showdown for the district title this Friday against Tom Bean.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said both the offensive and defensive starters played well in the first quarter and a half.
“They played well and I thought the defense played extremely well,” King said. “It’s hard to evaluate them because of who they were playing. They pitched a shutout, which they were very proud of. When you watch film, you tell them to look for one thing and our guys were always going to the right spot. I don’t think we had any breakdowns.”
King said he thinks his team is coming together at the right time of the season both physically and mentally.
“You have to be able to understand and adapt,” King said. “We may call a defense and based on how the other team aligns, we can have two or three options based off that. They have to call it and recognize it. They’ve done a really good job.”
It was Valley View’s third consecutive shutout of the season and King said his team was motivated to close out their win over Founders the right way.
“The defense loves shutouts,” King said. “You don’t want to give up a cheap one late in the game. Even though our starters weren’t playing, those guys wanted that shutout.”
The Eagles spread the wealth on the offensive side of the ball as senior running back Clint Epperson rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. Senior River Callihan rushed three times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Senior Luis Morales had a 17-yard touchdown run. Senior Austen Griffith had 24 yards and a touchdown and Colby Lewis had a 19-yard touchdown.
With the Eagles taking a one-week hiatus from district play to face Founders, King said other players got valuable experience.
“The good thing was we got to play a lot of younger kids that don’t get to play a lot,” King said. “We started subbing in the second quarter. It’s big that they got to play. This far into the season, usually they don’t get a chance to play, but they did well.”
King said he thought the team played well despite the game not having the gravity of a district tilt.
“We don’t change our routine,” King said. “They played extremely hard. They worked hard all week of practice and you couldn’t tell it was a non-district game, which is good.”
One of the thorns in the Eagles’ side this season has been penalties and King said he was proud his team only committed one penalty for five yards.
Freshman quarterback Logan Lewis was 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards along with a rushing touchdown in his second start of the season. Sophomore Colby Lewis had a 42-yard touchdown reception from Logan Lewis as well.
The Eagles will travel to Tom Bean on Friday, Nov. 8 to close out the regular season.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
