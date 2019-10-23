Despite opening district play with two wins, the Valley View Eagles haven’t wrapped up a playoff spot just yet.
They still have to host district unbeaten Trenton on Friday, Oct. 25.
Valley View head coach Curtis King reminded his team promptly after its 39-0 road win over Celeste to turn the page from their victory and focus on Trenton.
“What we told the team was the team that wins this game is in the driver’s seat and has a leg up on everybody else,” King said. “So they know how important this game is. Trenton is much improved from last year.”
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup in the game will be the Eagles’ defense that has allowed a touchdown or less in four consecutive games and the Tigers (4-2, 1-0) will roll out an offense that put up 27 points in a shutout over Celeste on Oct. 11.
“It’s a running attack and they have a very good scheme and they capitalize off your mistakes with a lot of cut back blocks,” King said. “So if your guys don’t do their jobs, it will cost you. They will throw just to keep you honest, but they want to run first.”
Trenton plays a 5-2 defense that King said plays very aggressive and physical.
“They have two big linebackers that we haven’t seen this season,” King said. “We won’t change what we did though. We have to run it and they have to stop it and if they stop it, we will do something else.”
The Eagles normally run between the tackles, but against Celeste, they discovered some success running to the outside.
King said the Eagles could possibly explore more outside runs to exploit the Tigers’ defense.
“We came out against Celeste in the second half and our first six running plays went to the outside and we didn’t run to the outside in the first half,” King said. “So we made the adjustment and it’s nice to see that we can adapt. We’re going to have to run the ball. We need to control the line of scrimmage.”
While the Eagles aren’t looking past Trenton, they have been building toward their ultimate goal of a district championship.
“We talked about how our goal is to win district and make the playoffs, but it’s not just winning district. We want to go three or four levels deep in the playoffs,” King said.
