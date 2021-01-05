The Valley View Lady Eagles have had their share of ups and downs this season. Valley View nearly stole its matchup against Whitesboro last week, but the Lady Eagles came up just a point short in a 41-40 defeat.
Much of their season has been truncated due to quarantine and several of their players have fought through injuries.
Head coach Frederica Studamire knows her team has many strides to make, especially in district play, if it is going to return to the playoffs.
“Before we left for the Christmas break, we were feeling better, but now we’ll have to catch back up,” Studamire said. “Coming into the season, we missed the first four games because of quarantine. We’ve only played four games outside of district and that’s hurt us a lot. We didn’t get to play the games that would help us see what we have. We’ve got a young team.”
Valley View’s loss to Whitesboro was hard to stomach, especially because the Lady Eagles had three free-throw attempts to tie the game. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to push the game to overtime, despite what was a solid play in the final seconds.
“The young ladies ran it just the way I drew it up and those are the plays we live for,” Studamire said. “When the game is on the line, you hope your players can execute. We always want to make sure we can execute the way you draw it up. We’ll just keep at it. I just hope we can get more gym time in. We’re having to get in more conditioning. We just have to keep pushing.”
Valley View is now 3-5 on the season and faced Ponder on Tuesday, Jan. 5. While it was a loss, Studamire said she was proud of how her team battled against Whitesboro.
“I’m not going to take away from Whitesboro,” Studamire said. “I saw that they were going to be bigger than us and more aggressive, but I asked my girls to do the little things like boxing out, drive to the basket when you see an opportunity, look for your shot, run the play and setting good screens. We knew those little things were going to be big in this game. We were trying to keep them off the boards, but their offensive rebounds hurt us extremely.”
Studamire was pleased with how her defense played and for the most part was happy with the shots the Lady Eagles were taking. They just need to fine tune a few aspects of their game.
The Lady Eagles only have two bench players to go along with their five starters, so aside from not playing well, they have other hurdles to jump through as well.
“It affects us big time,” Studamire said of her limited roster. “We can’t have the substitutions we need and if we get into foul trouble, it’s really tough. Nobody on varsity has had COVID, but if any of them get it, we’re going to be in trouble. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re safe.”
As Valley View continues district play, aside from Ponder, which Studamire said was one of the best teams in the district, she knows the rest of the season is going to be a battle night in and night out.
“We really need to work on rebounding and we need to keep pushing on our free throws,” Studamire said. “We had some turnovers and we need to take better care of the ball. We’ve got to get back in shape. We have to be able to get up and down the floor when we’re tired. We have to be able to execute plays and finish them.”
