The Valley View Eagles sports program is shutting down for two weeks.
Valley View athletic director Curtis King said the decision to err on the side of the caution was the easiest decision he has ever made.
“It really was,” King said. “From day one, there was a concern even though we did it with precautions in place. I was concerned all along with the safety of the kids and the coaches, who you are asking to put themselves on the line a little bit. Even though the numbers in county aren’t bad yet, but when people are getting sick it’s always bad.”
King said several factors led to the decision.
“We’ve been watching the number of cases in Texas and not just in Cooke County,” King said. “Everything is on the rise and we didn’t feel comfortable having kids out and knowing we couldn’t control what they do away from school. We felt like we were handling things well, but we didn’t want to take a risk so we decided to shut down and hopefully we can start again in July.”
No Valley View athletes or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, according to King.
“The reason why we shut down was we wanted to make sure everything is safe in general,” King said. “People have their views in what they can and can’t do and we can’t control their views. We can control our end of it, but we can’t control what they do and that affects us. We just had to ask the question whether the risk is worth the possible reward and we thought no.”
King and the rest of the coaching staff have been doing all they can to make sure the kids and the equipment they came into contact with were as safe and sanitized as possible.
“We took their temperatures and they had to fill out a form to see if anyone in their family had symptoms or came into contact with anyone that had symptoms,” King said. “When they lifted weights, we sanitized before and after. When we were done for the day, we sprayed the whole facility down. You try to do the best you can under new circumstances, but I thought we were taking it pretty serious and had precautions in place.”
King said he knows that the program will take a bit of a hit in the short term when it comes to preparing for the upcoming season, but he is OK with that.
“From my perspective, when you think about why you do the summer training, it’s to give you an advantage when you start in the fall,” King said. “I just thought that winning a game in November isn’t worth taking a chance now. We saw what the governor had to say and how the numbers are increasing and we just started thinking about why we are taking that risk. It may affect us negatively in the fall, but keeping the kids and coaches safe right now is our number one priority.”
Safety comes first and winning football games comes next, according to King, who said he is worried about what the future of athletics holds across the state and nation.
“I hate to lose, but winning at all costs is not part of it,” King said. “There has to be some rules in place up front with how this is going to work and it has to be followed by everyone. If a kid tests positive, and you have to shut down for two weeks, it could cost you your season and that could cause teams not to report. There has to be some strict guidelines in place and I think administrations need to know what the playing field is going to be.”
The future of Valley View workouts is still up in the air, King said, but the hope is to return in July.
“Right now, we just don’t know,” King said. “The plan is we will shut it down for two weeks and then we were already taking a week off. Then there’s a chance we can come back for two full weeks in July, but if we deem that it’s not as safe as we could possibly make it, then we won’t do it.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
