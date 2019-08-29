The Valley View Eagles had their second-best offensive output of the year when they drowned the McKinney Christian Mustangs 54-20 to open last football season.
Hopefully, the Eagles can get off to a similar start this year when they host the Mustangs at John Kassen Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said McKinney Christian will be a good test for his young team.
“They play very fast and they try to get pretty physical,” King said. “Their quarterback is really good and he’s a big, strong kid that likes to run the ball and he’ll keep it a lot here on the option. They’ve got a pretty good running back who is pretty fast. They throw a lot of deep balls so we’re going to plan on that.”
King has made a point to keep his team relaxed and not overhype any non-district game.
“I’ve told the boys that nothing counts until you get to October and district,” King said. “We’re gonna make changes every week. Maybe they’ll be personnel changes or they’re going to be play changes and maybe the way we are philosophy-wise. We’ll definitely make changes.”
The Eagles will see a 4-3 defense, but King said his focus is mainly on his own team.
“I don’t want to worry too much what they do,” King said. “I’m more concerned about what we do against them. Normally we have power-running game first. We’ll pass the ball here or there, but we’ve gotta be able to take advantage of what they’re going to give us. If we can pass, it will help our running game.”
Valley View will lean on senior running backs Luis Morales and Clint Epperson while newly tabbed quarterback Zach Isbell handles the passing game.
King said it is always important to win the first game of the season.
“To win, man it’s huge,” King, the first-year head coach, said. “You want to have high expectations and part of that is to win that first game, especially at home. The seniors are playing their last first home game of the year and it’s important to the coaches. I want to get my first win in the first game of the year.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.