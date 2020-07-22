As the Valley View Eagles make the jump from Class 2A to Class 3A, they were shielded from delaying the start to the their football season after the recent University Interscholastic League announcement that saw Class 1A through 4A allowed to begin workouts Aug. 3.
Conversely, Class 5A and 6A are delayed until Sept. 7.
Valley View athletic director Curtis King said he was surprised with outcome and was bracing for his season to be pushed back.
“I didn’t think they would start on time,” King said “Is it the right decision? I guess. I just want to make sure it’s safe. I’m glad. The kids need to be out here, not just to play football, but other reasons also. I’m happy because I’m a 3A school, but I wouldn’t be happy if I was a 6A school. Part of me is excited and part of me isn’t because I would like it to be the same for everyone.”
King was quick to point out that the coronavirus and its impact on high school football isn’t over.
“It’s going to be a weird year regardless,” King said. “It’s going to affect every one of us before it’s said and done to some extent. It will probably affect every sport. We’ll go with whatever they say. They’re going to make a decision and I get paid to work around it.”
Although he thinks there will be several more hoops to jump through, King said he was ecstatic the Eagles will be able to start on time.
“I’m happy for my kids because they need to have football, but the other side of me realizes it’s probably not fair to other teams,” King said. “There’s no decision the UIL was going to make that was going to make everybody happy. I would hate to be in their shoes.”
Teams in Class 1A through 4A will subtract a scrimmage from their schedule, but King says the Eagles plan on doing an intersquad scrimmage in its place and push back to start of padded practices as a result.
“We want to play 19 weeks and not having a game to shoot for in the first scrimmage makes it easier to work them harder, so we’re going to slow the whole process down,” King said. “There still may be some rescheduling done.”
Junior tight end Kai Medford is excited that the season will start on time and said the off-and-on nature of the past two months of practices was challenging.
“We definitely had to work harder than we’re used to,” Medford said. “It’s been pretty nice the past two weeks and we’re back to normal. The workouts have been going pretty good. I’m trying to get faster, stronger and put more weight on.”
The hope for this season is to make the state championship, according to Medford, who will be leaned on for a much bigger role and he said he feels the pressure to meet those expectations.
“I’m very excited,” Medford said. “I’m glad we get to start on time instead of 5A and 6A schools. I’m ready to get the season started. Being delayed would have sucked.”
King said Medford has good size for a junior tight end.
“We moved him to tight end to see what he looks like and tight end is huge in our offense,” King said. “They block a lot and they catch the ball a lot. There are a lot of chances to make good things happen. He’s impressed me and has worked his butt off this summer.”
