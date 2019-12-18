The Valley View Lady Eagles held just a four-point lead on the road against Gainesville, but they blew the doors off the game in the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles outscored Gainesville 21-11 to take a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter on the way to a 65-52 victory and it was small changes on both sides of the ball that helped give the Lady Eagles the upper hand.
Valley View head coach Frederica Studamire said the team embraced the tweak in the second half.
“It was an aggressive game,” Studamire said. “I don’t take anything away from Gainesville. Gainesville was strong on the inside and they have outside shooters. We brought our starters back at halftime and I told them we had two girls in foul trouble and that we needed to push the ball down the floor and be more aggressive. And they did that and they were able to continue fighting back, stay in the game and play with the passion and aggressiveness.”
Defensively, the Lady Eagles were playing man defense in the first half, but they used more help-side defense to curtail the Lady Leopards’ penetration.
Part of the overall defensive plan was to box out Gainesville’s LeeLee Harrison, who had all six of her points in the first quarter. Harrison got into foul trouble, but Studamire said she was a focus of concern headed into the game.
“If you saw a girl driving you had to slide over and play defense so that means adding help,” Studamire said. “We really put our bodies on them and got the rebounds. When [Harrison] came to play us at our place, she beat us on the boards and tonight we had her in foul trouble. And that caused a lot of problems. We were able to contain her off the boards and that was another game changer.”
Valley View’s offense was led by Jasmyn Studamire, who had a game-high 24 points while her sister Jade Studamire complemented her with 18 points. Both Jasymn and Jade are the daughters of Frederica Studamire.
Andee Renfro added nine points while Lynzie Rollins had eight points and Augie Reding had six points.
With a few players returning from injury, Frederica Studamire experimented with rotations and substitutions. Overall, she was happy to get a glimpse of what her full team looks like.
“This is the first time that I had all my players back, so I’m really just trying to see how we’re gelling together having Lynzie back and having Jade back. We’re having them run the floor and seeing how they read each other off of the fast breaks is what I’ve been looking for. But I haven’t been able to see that because they both hadn’t been able to practice.”
Valley View will host Bishop Lynch on Friday, Dec. 20 and in the meantime, the Lady Eagles will be working on installing a defensive press that they can use as the season goes along.
