PALESTINE – Callisburg (7-0) completed a perfect first week of volleyball by winning the gold bracket championship at the Palestine volleyball tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Cats swept Malakoff in the championship game 25-18, 25-17 to claim the title. Mildred and Brownsboro were the only teams Callisburg didn’t sweep.
The Lady Cats dropped their opening set to Mildred 25-17 before bouncing back with wins of 25-14 and 15-13. Brownsboro kept it close with Callisburg throughout, but the Lady Cats prevailed 25-22, 23-25, 15-8.
The Lady Cats, between this tournament and their home opener Aug. 9, have won 15 of the 18 sets of volleyball they have played thus far this season.
Elsewhere, Lindsay (5-4) competed in the gold bracket in the Princeton tournament. The Lady Knights went 4-4 on the weekend, with every opponent coming from a larger classification. Lindsay finished sixth of 16 teams with wins against Crandall, Ponder, Plainview and Denison.
Whitesboro (7-4) finished the weekend strong in Princeton after a rocky start. The Lady Cats lost three of their first four before rattling off five-consecutive wins, including redemption against a Bonham team which beat them earlier in the tournament.
Two matchups between area teams occurred over the weekend. Whitesboro defeated Gainesville 26-24, 25-11 in Princeton, while Sacred Heart beat Valley View 25-20, 25-22 at Denton Calvary.
Weekend scores
Callisburg 2, Eustace 0
Callisburg 2, Palestine JV 0
Callisburg 2, Oakwood 0
Callisburg 2, Mildred 1
Callisburg 2, Brownsboro 1
Callisburg 2, Malakoff 0
Lindsay 2, Plainview 0
Lindsay 2, Crandall 0
Greenville 2, Lindsay 1
Lindsay 2, Ponder 0
Lindsay 2, Denison 0
Celina 2, Lindsay 0
Princeton 2, Lindsay 0
Van Alstyne 2, Lindsay 0
Princeton 2, Gainesville 0
Edgewood 2, Gainesville 0
Ponder 2, Gainesville 0
Crandall 2, Gainesville 0
Whitesboro 2, Gainesville 0
Farmersville 2, Gainesville 0
Denison 2, Gainesville 0
Bonham 2, Gainesville 0
Celina 2, Whitesboro 0
Bonham 2, Whitesboro 0
Whitesboro 2, Wolfe City 0
Farmersville 2, Whitesboro 0
Whitesboro 2, Crandall 1
Whitesboro 2, Denison 1
Whitesboro 2, Bonham 1
Whitesboro 2, Crandall 1
Tom Bean 2, Sacred Heart 0
Denton Cavalry 2, Sacred Heart 0
Sacred Heart 1, Cornerstone 1
Sacred Heart 2, Valley View 0
Tioga 3, Sacred Heart 1
Collinsville 2, Chico 1
Bells 3, Collinsville 0
S&S 2, Collinsville 0
