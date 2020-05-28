Valley View softball coach Jamie Burch has been at Valley View for the past six years. During that time she’s coached both softball and volleyball, but this upcoming season, she will be the head coach for both teams as she was recently named the volleyball head coach after Kaitlyn Embrey stepped down.
Burch said Valley View approached her with the position and finally named her the new coach.
“I knew we were looking for a new volleyball coach and when they asked me, I told them I’d do whatever they need me to do,” Burch said. “It kind of went from there. I’m not sure how many people they interviewed, but it’s been kind of a large turnover and that’s one of the reasons having me there is important with knowing how I coach and what I expect.”
Next season will be Burch’s seventh season and she said she thought her loyalty to Valley View is one of the reasons why she was considered.
“I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Burch said. “I live in the community. I went to school at Valley View. I think that’s why they hired me was to have that stability. Even if I decide not to coach, I plan on being a teacher. My kids go to school at Valley View. I have ways that I know that work in softball and it seems like the way other volleyball coaches run their practice is how I run my softball practice.”
When Burch found out she was going to be responsible for two teams, she said she took a deep breath and then started mentally preparing.
“When they first talked to me about it, they told me that they were still going to look and they said that they’d give me the job if they didn’t find anybody they liked,” Burch said. “I told them that if they needed me to coach junior high or high school volleyball, I would do it. I told coach [Curtis] King that if they decided, that I wanted to get to work.”
Burch’s softball season was cut short due to the coronavirus and she said it was gut-wrenching because the Lady Eagles had a really good team this year.
“Every projection I saw we were going to do as well or better than last year,” Burch said. “It was really hard. The only good thing about it I guess is I only lose two seniors. It’s hard because of all the work they put in because a lot of my girls put in work outside of practice. Not being able to finish it out is hard.”
Burch said it was tough as both a coach and parent to see the season end prematurely.
“The good thing is the seniors’ athletic career isn’t over because they have a chance to play at the next level, but it’s also hard as a parent as well because my daughter plays too,” Burch said. “They were bummed out about it, but the good things about the ones coming back is they’re still working on what we’ll be able to do next year. They were upset and mad, but the core group of my kids play select and they’re looking forward to the summer.”
Figuring out volleyball workouts and camps will be difficult in Burch’s opinion, but she is already starting on the plan for next season.
“My practices are very detailed about what I want to focus on,” Burch said. “I’ve been waiting on the UIL to make a decision and we finally found out last week we could start, but we have to deal with the guidelines. We can only have 10 kids per group and that’s going to be difficult.”
Keeping her players safe will be a priority and Burch knows there will be several safety protocols to follow.
“We want to make sure everything is set because I’m a pretty big stickler,” Burch said. “We want to make sure that we cover every single situation before we can before we set into summer workouts and the sport specific training that we can do during the summer. We share a weight room with the boys, so we have to figure out a plan with everything we have to do right now.”
While Burch was a volleyball assistant last year at high school and head coach at junior high and eighth grade, she is adjusting her preparation for next season as the head high school coach.
“My whole thing is that if you think you know it all going into a season, you’re not doing yourself any good,” Burch said. “You have to be open and you have to make sure you’re bettering yourself as a coach and learning the situations and learning new techniques. Now that I’m coaching volleyball, I’ll be watching more games and my experience is going to help, but I just feel like every coach needs to continually try to get better so they can make the kids better.”
Burch and the Lady Eagles will have their hands full next season as Valley View moves up to Class 3A.
“When we got into this 3A division, there was kind of a deep breath taken,” Burch said. “Boyd and Ponder have really good teams and Callisburg won state in the past five years. We’re going to be in a very competitive district and I’ve seen these kids play since they were young, but we’re going to do everything we can do to get better and what needs to be done. It is a challenge, but the one thing I know about these kids is you can never count them out. They’re going to give it their all.”
