Week 1 High School Football Scores Aug 29, 2020 29 min ago By PATRICK HAYSLIP Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com Week 1 High School Football ScoresCaddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20Lindsay 71, Era 0Muenster 24, Alvord 22 Callisburg 48, Howe 8Ponder 43, Valley View 34Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29Bells 20, Whitesboro 6 Tags Football Score Valley Gainesville Week Blue Ridge Lindsay Howe Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Houtchens, Anna FUHRMANN, Robert Jun 29, 1935 - Aug 26, 2020 HELLMAN, Donald Feb 8, 1947 - Aug 21, 2020 HUNEYCUTT, James Apr 5, 1932 - Aug 20, 2020 RICE, Rena Sep 1, 1944 - Aug 20, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBREAKING: 3 Gainesville ISD students test positive for coronavirusBREAKING: Gainesville ISD confirms more coronavirus cases, quarantinesGrowth denied: City council rejects business’s 2nd rezone request for bigger spaceUPDATED: CCSO: Man charged with killing brotherSimmons Bank names Gainesville presidentCallisburg Wildcats: Laying the foundationHigh-speed chase ends in biker’s arrestPHOTO: Protests continueGainesville Leopards: Taking the next stepPHOTO: Rescue team deployed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.