Gainesville
By PATRICK HAYSLIP Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Week 1 High School Football Scores

Caddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20

Lindsay 71, Era 0

Muenster 24, Alvord 22

Callisburg 48, Howe 8

Ponder 43, Valley View 34

Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29

Bells 20, Whitesboro 6

