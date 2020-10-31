Week 10 High School Football Scores Oct 31, 2020 6 hrs ago Patrick Hayslip Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com Lake Worth 35, Gainesville 21Valley View 61, Nocona 32Muenster 58, Chico 6 Sacred Heart 25, Weatherford Christian 7Paradise 20, Whitesboro 12Henrietta 58, Callisburg 14 Tags Football Score Valley Lake Worth Food Gainesville Muenster Chico Week Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CLINTON, Gary Nov 2, 1946 - Jul 27, 2020 MORGAN, Hugh Mar 29, 1945 - Oct 25, 2020 HAIR, Linda Jul 18, 1949 - Oct 23, 2020 HOWARD, Kenneth Nov 25, 1948 - Oct 22, 2020 STRAUSER, Betty Aug 23, 1942 - Oct 22, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChurch comes forward in time of need, man killed in weekend house fireGainesville Fire-Rescue employee under investigation revealedFire investigation underway following man's deathChamber cancels annual Christmas parade due to pandemicPHOTO: Spirits not dampenedWeek 9 High School Football ScoresCounty Clerk: In-person votes surpass 10,000Gainesville golf closes out fall season on high notePulse of the Voter: Residents weigh in on upcoming presidential electionFresh off bye week, Muenster continues district play against Chico Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
