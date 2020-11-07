Callisburg
Patrick Hayslip Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Callisburg 21, Valley View 14

Muenster 48, Petrolia 0

Lindsay 65, Trenton 22

Whitesboro 42, Peaster 6

Collinsville 64, Tom Bean 14

Windthorst 67, Era 0

