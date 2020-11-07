Week 11 High School Football Scores Nov 7, 2020 8 hrs ago Patrick Hayslip Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com Callisburg 21, Valley View 14Muenster 48, Petrolia 0Lindsay 65, Trenton 22 Whitesboro 42, Peaster 6Collinsville 64, Tom Bean 14Windthorst 67, Era 0 Tags Football Score Valley Trenton Lindsay Week Muenster Tom Bean Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SMITH, James Aug 28, 1937 - Nov 4, 2020 DIETER, Callie Jun 17, 2019 - Nov 3, 2020 BALLARD, Ernest Dec 25, 1944 - Oct 30, 2020 BEZNER, Johnann Jan 12, 1926 - Oct 31, 2020 LEVERETT, Jack Apr 9, 1950 - Oct 30, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Body found in Cooke County identifiedBREAKING: Final unofficial Cooke County resultsIncumbent, 2 new, take hold of hospital board seatsBreaking: Early voting resultsSpringer looks to continue serving HD-682 newcomers, 1 incumbent to serve on hospital boardAfter a long wait, Election Day is hereGainesville Hospital District Q&AKnights finish regular season undefeated after blowout win over TrentonSpringer looks ahead to next race; State rep. wins another term for House District 68 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
