Sun and a few passing clouds. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 5, 2020 @ 3:11 am
Gainesville, Texas
Gainesville 14, Vernon 0
Lindsay 34, Muenster 14
Collinsville 40, Cooper 33
S&S Consolidated 14, Callisburg 0
Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6
Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 6
