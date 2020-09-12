Week 3 High School Football Scores Sep 12, 2020 12 hrs ago By Patrick Hayslip Sports Editor Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16Peaster 18, Collinsville 12 Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10Bells 55, Valley View 8Gainesville-Aubrey Canceled Tags Football Score Valley Blue Ridge Lindsay Gunter Muenster Week Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries LOVETT, Jodie Apr 6, 1946 - Sep 10, 2020 DENNIS, Charles Dec 22, 1931 - Sep 9, 2020 DENNIS, Charles Dec 22, 1931 - Sep 9, 2020 STEVENS, Ima Jan 24, 1930 - Sep 10, 2020 CANNADY, Robert Dec 27, 1938 - Sep 9, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOver 100 GISD students in quarantineProtests go on: Smaller group kept to paved area at courthouseBREAKING: Man loses life in single-vehicle crashVirtual public hearing set for I-35 expansion in Cooke Co.BREAKING: GISD JV, varsity football teams quarantined, games canceledHelp available for building or fixing Cooke Co. homesGPD called to 3 robberiesUPDATED: GPD: Warrants issued for PRO Gainesville organizersGF-R to celebrate station, reflect on 9/11Protesters bail out, call for resignation of police chief Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
