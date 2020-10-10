Decatur 41, Gainesville 21
Muenster 62, Era 0
Lindsay 65, Tom Bean 0
Callisburg 64, Nocona 0
Collinsville 61, Tioga 0
Brock 50, Whitesboro 7
Holliday JV 8, Valley View 6
Willow Park Trinity Christian 52, Sacred Heart 28
Wayne Harper of Lake Kiowa, Texas passed away on September 28, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 1, 1938 to Ralph and Lucille Harper in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School and Texas Tech University with a degree in Petroleum…
