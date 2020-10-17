Gainesville 49, Burkburnett 29
Lindsay 35, Alvord 7
Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6
Collinsville 31, Trenton 9
Sacred Heart 46, Dasche 32
Holliday 49, Callisburg 7
Chico 33, Era 8
Windthorst 18, Muenster 7
Marynel Patterson of Cambridge Shores, Pottsboro, Texas, passed on October 9, 2020 in Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to Thurman and Virginia Weaver. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1955. Shortly after graduating, she dec…
