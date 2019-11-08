Week 11 High School Football Scores 11 hrs ago • Sacred Heart 42, Dallas First Baptist 20• Gainesville 12, Decatur 49 • Valley View 41, Tom Bean 22• Callisburg 0, Gunter 58 • Collinsville 35, Trenton 6• Whitesboro 27, Boyd 7• Era 8, Cumby 20 Tags Valley Football Score Tom Bean Linguistics Week Gunter Boyd Dallas Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BEAM, Charles AUTRY, Ronald Services for Ronnie Autry, 78, of Gainesville, are pending with the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Ronnie passed away on November 6, 2019 in Gainesville. ANGLIN, Gladys Feb 12, 1935 - Nov 5, 2019 WRIGHT HARRELL, Stella Sep 9, 1924 - Nov 5, 2019 BALDWIN WILSON, Joyce Jul 26, 1931 - Nov 3, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLedbetter announces candidacyValley View man convicted of killing teen in 2006 drive-by shootingValley View’s win over Founders sets up district title gameTrial date set for former teacher, coachGPD: Crash that took Gainesville man's life under investigationElection Day is Tuesday: More than 760 cast ballots during early votingEarly voting results postedLindsay clinches first district crown since 2014NCTC regents name new memberOK to charge park admission Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
