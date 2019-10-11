Molly Lou Terry, 91, passed away on October 10, 2019, at a Garland, Texas nursing home. She was born April 28, 1928, in Gainesville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Leroy and Eva Stacks Blake; four brothers ... Sam m. Ila Mae, Sidney m. Kathy, Walter Ray Scott "Babe" m…
Rita Elizabeth Gatewood, 65, of Poteau, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Panama, Oklahoma. Rita was born August 7, 1954 in Tucson, Arizona to James C. Sr. & Gloria M. (Heim) McCann. She was a retired veteran of the US Air Force. Rita was preceded in death by her parents;…
