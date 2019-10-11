Gainesville

• Gainesville 34, Burkburnett 10

• Muenster 23, Cumby 6

• Valley View 51, Collinsville 6

• Callisburg 13, Nocona 33

• Lindsay 56, Chico 0

• Whitesboro 43, Bowie 7

• Sacred Heart 66, Founders Classical Academy 14

Tags

Recommended for you