Gainesville

• Gainesville 53, Bridgeport 35

• Muenster 7, Valley View 12

• Callisburg 0, Henrietta 34

• Collinsville 26, Seymour 32

• Sacred Heart 50, Fort Worth Temple 21

• Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20

• Era 8, Electra 45

• Lindsay 12, Celeste 7

