Week 5 High School Football Scores 11 hrs ago • Gainesville 53, Bridgeport 35• Muenster 7, Valley View 12• Callisburg 0, Henrietta 34• Collinsville 26, Seymour 32• Sacred Heart 50, Fort Worth Temple 21• Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20 • Era 8, Electra 45• Lindsay 12, Celeste 7
