Week 6 High School Football Scores 18 hrs ago • Lindsay 60, Collinsville 0• Muenster 12, Childress 6• Era 6, Tom Bean 34• Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 45 • Sacred Heart 44, Dallas Covenant 19

Obituaries MEYER, Richard CARRI, Keith Jun 21, 1952 - Sep 26, 2019 NORRIS, Jimmy Nov 8, 1945 - Oct 1, 2019 CARLOCK, Robert HOLMBERG, Carolyn

Most Popular Articles
Hot off scoring first touchdown of the season, Seattle's David Moore returns homeRoad to the presidency: Gainesville native takes lead at Howard Payne UniversityTax assessor-collector seeks reelectionLindsay's offense, defense shine in dominating 60-0 win$5K of lottery tickets stolenHornets unable to get running game going against EaglesValley View bests Muenster in 12-7 winUPDATED: Cooke County judge explores congressional candidacyPolice: Driver in crash at apartment complex passes away
